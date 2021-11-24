Rubber Gloves Market to Expand at CAGR of 8.5%; Surge in Hospitalization of Older Population and Increase in Efforts to Avoid HIAs Drive Product Demand, Says TMR

- As healthcare professionals are experiencing latex allergy while using rubber gloves, there is a notable growth in the inclination toward the use of latex-free gloves by this consumer base

- Dipping technology is being adopted by rubber gloves manufacturers to produce superior quality gloves

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) gives complete study of several important factors contributing to the development of the global rubber gloves market. According to this report, the market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 7.6 Bn by 2030.

The healthcare sector is one of the prominent end users of natural rubber latex gloves. The product is being used in operation theaters, owing to their ability to decrease the possibility of transfer of infection for healthcare professionals as well as patients.

At present, there are two types of rubber gloves available in the market, namely, latex gloves and latex-free gloves. Rubber latex glove manufacturers dust cornstarch powder in their products in order to lower the risk of surgical site infection and critical complications for perioperative patients. However, many healthcare professionals are experiencing the issue of latex allergy, which is resulting into inconvenience and discomfort, while using these gloves. In order to overcome this issue, many market players are ensuring that latex-free gloves are easily available to end users.

Request Brochure of Rubber Gloves Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65864

Players operating in the rubber gloves market are taking initiatives to spread awareness on several risks pertaining to the use of unsterilized gloves, including the possibility of the spread of the COVID-19 and cross contamination. Furthermore, companies are developing form fitting, resilient, and long-lasting vinyl-nitrile gloves in order to ensure workers' safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asia Pacific is a dominant region in the rubber gloves market. Moreover, the North America market is estimated to show promising growth on the back of well-developed healthcare sector and technological advancements in the regional rubber gloves market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Rubber Gloves Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=65864

Rubber Gloves Market: Key Findings

Use of Dipping Technology for Production of High Quality Rubber Gloves

In order to produce synthetic and natural rubber gloves, many manufacturers use dipping baths. This technique involves dipping of ceramic or metal formers with the shape of a hand in liquid latex and then drying. Several market enterprises such as Vaisala are implementing this technology using liquid latex and other synthetic materials, including nitrile, vinyl, and synthetic polyisoprene. While producing gloves, manufacturers are vigilantly maintaining the latex concentration, as it is an important factor in achieving superior quality and durable products.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=65864

Manufacturers Study Advantages and Disadvantages of Latex and Latex-free Gloves

Rubber gloves manufacturers are carrying out in-depth study on advantages and disadvantages of latex gloves and latex-free gloves. For instance, latex-free gloves are related to decreased levels of durability and dexterity in comparison with latex gloves. On the other hand, the use of latex gloves can cause allergy lead to low productivity of clinicians and can also lead to life threatening. Considering these factors, market players are making informed decisions on the production of latex and latex-fee gloves.

Buy Rubber Gloves Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=65864<ype=S

Rubber Gloves Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in prevalence of chronic and acute diseases in older population is resulting into rise in hospitalization. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for rubber gloves.

Many healthcare organizations today are increasing efforts to decrease the possibilities of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). This factor is driving the demand for rubber gloves in the healthcare industry.

Rubber Gloves Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the rubber gloves market are:

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Ansell Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Clean Q Grip

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Rubberex

SHIELD Scientific

Sri Trang Gloves ( Thailand ) Public Company Limited

) Public Company Limited UG Healthcare Corporation

Rubber Gloves Market Segmentation

Product Type

Latex

Nitrile

Powdered



Powder-free



Vinyl/TPE/CPE

Production Type

Direct Dipping

Coagulant Dipping

Heat Sensitive Dipping

Others

Application

Examination Glove

Surgical Glove

Clean Room Glove

Household

Industrial

Electronic

End User

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Healthcare Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market: With the advent of point of care testing, along with self-empowerment of patients, companies in the North America direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market are capitalizing on revenue opportunities. The trend of quantitative self-movement has led to increased data collection and subsequent analysis, which may fundamentally improve the ability of individual patients to understand and predict the state of their health.

Pressure Ulcer Diagnostics Market: Mobile health (mHealth) apps are being publicized as a new business model in the pressure ulcer diagnostics market. Since acetate tracing is associated with difficulties in material availability, data storage issues, and the time needed to calculate the surface area, stakeholders and startups are bullish on expanding their medical services through mHealth apps.

AI in Drug Discovery Market: The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the global AI in drug discovery market, which would help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares and in the decision-making process

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/rubber-gloves-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research