RTL Boosts Viewer Engagement of German Elections with LiveU Matrix and Blackbird

Longstanding LiveU customer CBC used the LiveU Matrix IP cloud-based management and distribution platform for dynamic live news content sharing, complementing its existing fleet of LiveU field units. In the most recent elections, live feeds were shared from 12 party venues in Berlin and Magdeburg (covering the press conferences and interviews with the candidates) and received directly into Matrix's cloud channels with all the incoming feeds recorded in real-time in the cloud. Selected feeds were then distributed to multiple receivers and broadcast on the national news as well as additional German broadcasters, facilitating a collaborative effort between the broadcasters. SRT feeds were also ingested into the Matrix platform for the first time. LiveU's network operations center (NOC) provided proactive monitoring of the feeds with dedicated alerts in real-time.

In parallel, the files were accessed in almost real-time using Blackbird's cloud native editing platform. Working remotely, from safe and convenient locations, distributed teams of editors were able to rapidly and collaboratively clip, edit, enrich and publish highlights of the many events. Blackbird then delivered both short and long form high definition digital assets to multiple digital channels simultaneously including social and web as well as to broadcast media partners for re-purposing.

Jens Schilder, Project Manager CBC, said, "We were looking for a quick and versatile solution that could integrate all the assets and components of election coverage, including the live feeds, recording and clippings, into a seamless viewer experience. This year is the first time that we did this kind of project and it was important for us to work with trusted partners who could provide an integrated end-to-end solution, with real-time support. LiveU and Blackbird met our requirements, enabling us to respond instantly with engaging coverage."

Zion Eilam, VP Sales EMEA, LiveU said, "We are extremely happy partnering with CBC on this initiative, expanding the use of LiveU with a cloud-based solution as an alternative to satellite and showcasing our pre-integrated workflow with Blackbird. LiveU Matrix's adoption rate continues to grow globally as organizations unlock the value of a cost-effective, highly reliable content sharing platform for covering major events like elections."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said, "This was an excellent first opportunity for Blackbird and LiveU to successfully showcase our new, slick live news solution for a high profile event with one of Europe's most prestigious media companies."

About CBC

Since its foundation in Cologne in 1994, CBC has developed into one of Germany's leading TV production, IT and broadcasting companies. At its locations in Cologne, Munich and Berlin, numerous well-known TV broadcasters and TV producers rely on the expertise of more than 900 employees, state-of-the-art technology and a wide range of services.

The diversified service portfolio with a clear customer- and solution-oriented claim from broadcasting, studio production, outside production and project needs. Among others, CBC serves the channels RTL, VOX, NITRO, RTL plus, SUPER RTL, RTL ZWEI, ntv, RTL Crime, RTL Living, RTL Passion, NOW!, GEO Television and auto motor und sport channel UHD. In addition, CBC is responsible for the production and broadcast of the international coverage of the German Soccer League on behalf of Sportcast. CBC is a company of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetization.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

