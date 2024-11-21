RSNA 2024 spotlight: Sectra showcases how radiologists can gain increased diagnostic throughput without working more hours

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting (RSNA), international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will showcase its latest developments to make the radiologists' workflows faster. By providing all essential diagnostic tools in one application and combining it with smart workflow management, Sectra aims to help healthcare providers reduce lead times, empower radiologists in their daily work, and ultimately support improved patient care.

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, says, "As imaging demands grow, radiologists are tasked with balancing high diagnostic accuracy and heavier workloads. I truly believe technology can lighten this burden. For example, bringing together the entire diagnostic workflow, from case management to collaboration and final report, in a single workspace eliminates the extra time and effort involved in switching context. Our latest developments on this and more will be shown at the Sectra booth at RSNA in December."

In booth #8113, Sectra will showcase its complete enterprise imaging portfolio comprised of diagnostic modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and genomics), with its VNA and 'Best in KLAS PACS' at its core — all delivered as a software-as-a-service.

Selected highlights featured at Sectra's booth #8113 at RSNA include:

Speed up diagnostic workflows with immediate access to needed functionality within the radiologists' application. The latest developments include specialized applications, such as for cardiac and photon counting from leading modality vendors.

Save time and improve multidisciplinary collaboration in cancer care with a unified solution for radiology, pathology and genomics (Genomics IT module launched in 2024).

Accelerate implementation of AI in clinical workflows with AI-as-a-Service.

Streamline learning for radiologists and radiographers with the Sectra Education Portal. It offers a comprehensive imaging training environment, complete with a diagnostic toolbox and personal or globally shared libraries of educational cases.

