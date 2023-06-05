RS2 and Rubean announce Strategic Partnership to deliver a Global SoftPOS Solution

- Rubean's PhonePOS solution to be launched on RS2's global payment platform

FRANKFURT, Germany and MUNICH, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS2, the global payment processing and technology leader behind leading fintechs, acquirers and banks and Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), a payment-focused fintech, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Rubean's SoftPOS solution on the RS2 global payment platform. With Rubean's market leading PhonePOS solution, the business owner's Android smartphone, tablet or multi-purpose-device can be instantly, transformed into a Point of Sale (POS) terminal that can seamlessly and securely accept contactless card payments from customers anywhere.

"Partnering with RS2 to provide PhonePOS on Android devices is a great win for us. The global reach of RS2 will enable Rubean to accelerate its expansion into new markets," said Dr. Herman Geupel, CEO of Rubean AG.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rubean as this solution fully aligns with RS2's commitment to being a global leader in payment processing and technology, while also ensuring that our customers have access to state-of-the payment solutions," added Gideon Fourie, Chief Commercial Officer of the RS2 Group.

"Rubean's PhonePOS is an innovative digital alternative to traditional stationary and mobile terminals, especially for small and medium-sized retailers. With this solution, we plan to offer a flexible and convenient entry into cashless commerce, especially for merchants who would traditionally not have had access to such payments," added Fourie.

PhonePOS will be presented live at Fintech's flagship event, Money20/20 in Amsterdam, taking place from 6th-8th June. During the event RS2 will (at booth B200) showcase Rubean's PhonePOS deployed on the RS2 processing platform. The attendees will have the opportunity to experience the end-to-end transaction flow, including clearing with Visa and Mastercard, as well merchant reporting through the RS2 Merchant Portal.

About RS2

RS2 is one of the world's leading providers of omni/multichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for both issuers and acquirers on a single payment platform for banks, large financial institutions, Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and merchants throughout Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East.

www.rs2.com

About Rubean

Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, merchants and service providers. Since its over twenty-year existence, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mobile point-of-sale terminal solution. Rubean is listed on the m:access and gettex market segments of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the OTC markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

www.rubean.com

