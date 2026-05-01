Royal Visit to Front Royal: Randolph-Macon Academy Shines at Block Party for King Charles III and Queen Camilla

A one-of-a-kind celebration of music, leadership, tradition, and transatlantic friendship spotlights the next generation of American leaders

FRONT ROYAL, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), Virginia's premier college-preparatory boarding and day school for students in grades 8–12, delivered a superb parade performance at Thursday's "Royal Block Party" in honor of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Virginia leg of their State Visit to the United States this week.

Randolph-Macon Academy Royal Parade R-MA Color Guard

Hosted by the Town of Front Royal, set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this celebration welcomed the Royal couple to an unprecedented event filled with local citizens, community leaders, and distinguished guests, for an unforgettable scene of pageantry, patriotism, and performance in the heart of Front Royal.

The Royal Block Party featured a combined ceremonial and musical presentation led by the renowned Randolph-Macon Academy Marching Band, joined by the Academy's Color Guard and Regimental Staff. In a stirring display of community spirit, student musicians from Skyline High School and Warren County High School also performed, creating a powerful showcase of talent, discipline, and community pride.

"Randolph-Macon Academy stands at the intersection of history, leadership, and opportunity. To welcome Their Majesties in a setting that celebrates service, scholarship, and young people rising to meet the future is both a privilege and a moment of enormous significance for our Academy, our town, and our region. This event showed the world what Yellow Jackets mean by 'the Power of Rise'!", said R-MA Board Chair Lucy Hooper.

R-MA cadets performing for the Royal couple spoke powerfully of the unique experience. The Academy's Regimental Commander, Cadet Colonel Rania Husted '26, said, "I feel incredibly honored that R-MA was included in such a historic event. More than anything, I feel proud of my fellow cadets. Their hard work and dedication were evident in our performance, and I hope we made our Front Royal community proud as well."

The Regimental Sergeant Major, Bijou Kebbay '27, observed, "Everyone was nervous, I mean it was the king and queen of the United Kingdom, of course they were. But it was so beautiful to see how everyone came together to support each other and make sure everyone shined."

Founded in 1892, Randolph-Macon Academy has developed young people of character, purpose, and ambition for more than 130 years. Located on a 135-acre campus in the Shenandoah Valley, R-MA offers a distinctive educational experience where structure meets opportunity, and tradition fuels transformation.

For families seeking more than a conventional high school experience, Randolph-Macon Academy offers something increasingly rare: a clear path to a life of meaning and purpose.

R-MA combines the personal attention of a small independent school with the ambition of a world-class preparatory institution. Students benefit from small classes, highly engaged faculty, competitive athletics, an extensive rotary and fixed wing aviation curriculum, STEM and robotics programs, leadership development, and one of the nation's most respected college and service academy preparatory environments.

The Academy's outcomes speak for themselves:

100% college acceptance for each of the past 19 years

More than $15 million in scholarships earned by the Class of 2025

15 – 20 U.S. Service Academy appointments in each of the past five years

A nationally recognized Falcon Scholar Program with exceptional U.S. Air Force Academy placement, with the highest USAFA Falcon Scholar graduation rate in the nation

Boarding and day options for students in grades 8–12 and post-graduates

In an era when families are searching for schools that do more than educate—that build resilience, cultivate leadership, and prepare students for consequential lives—Randolph-Macon Academy offers a compelling answer. As Front Royal welcomed royalty, Randolph-Macon Academy continued to do what it has done for thirteen decades: stand tall, lead proudly, and inspire the Rise within.

For additional details, visit Randolph-Macon Academy at www.rma.edu.

About Randolph-Macon Academy

Randolph-Macon Academy is a coeducational college-preparatory boarding and day school serving students in grades 8–12 and PG, in Front Royal, Virginia. Founded in 1892, the Academy is known for its distinctive combination of academic rigor, leadership development, character formation, and exceptional college and service academy outcomes.

Media Contact:

Director of Enrollment Management

Randolph-Macon Academy

200 Academy Drive

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

(540) 636-5484

media@rma.edu

www.rma.edu

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