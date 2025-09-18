Royal Meteorological Society's Public Vote Open: 25 Striking Images Compete in the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2025 Competition

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 18 September to 16 October, weather photography lovers from around the globe are invited to cast their vote and select for their favourite image in the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2025 competition.

Celebrating its tenth year, the competition is run by the UK's Royal Meteorological Society and serves as a platform to raise awareness of environmental issues putting our planet at risk.

Highlights include stunning cloud formations, the effects of storms – from the north of the UK to the southern US, summer scenes and winter frosts, skies being painted by nature's colours in the form of rainbows and the Aurora Borealis, as well as showcasing the results of climate change resulting in more unstable and intense weather.

Professor Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, commented:

"Over the last ten years the Royal Meteorological Society has been inviting global photographers, from experienced professionals to amateurs with a mobile phone, to capture the weather and climate through their lens. It's incredible to see the way entrants have documented the beauty of our weather, as well as highlighting the significant impacts of climate change, and increasingly, the effects it has on the weather - including more extreme weather events. A huge congratulations to those shortlisted and on behalf of the judges, I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to the competition which aims to share a global story of our weather and climate – each image inspires and brings vital stories to the fore."

Marisa Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer at Standard Chartered, commented:

"As we mark ten years of the competition, the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition celebrates the incredible images that continue to reveal both the power and fragility of our evolving world. Over the past decade we've seen photographers, across generations and geographies, capture the impacts of our rapidly changing climate, documenting how dramatically these shifts can affect communities and landscapes. I am delighted to celebrate this milestone year and to recognise the talent and creativity of photographers who are increasingly embracing new technologies and using their entries to inspire awareness and action. Congratulations to everyone shortlisted."

Winner Announcement: 30 October 2025

The shortlist can be viewed here.

