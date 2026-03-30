ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S HERO OF THE SEAS INTRODUCES THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF FAMILY VACATION EXPERIENCES

"Icon Class truly set a new standard for family vacations, and Hero of the Seas takes that vision even further," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. "With more water, more thrills and more choices for all ages, we're continuing to build on what our guests love about Royal Caribbean and delivering the experiences families are looking for when vacationing together."

More Ways to Splash

Vacationers can dive into nine distinct pools – the most at sea – including family-friendly spaces, a new Caribbean-inspired pool, three adults-only options, the largest swim-up bars at sea and more.

Hero will introduce Coconut Cove , an all-new pool steps away from the tropical Caribbean bar, The Lime and Coconut. With in-water loungers and poolside service for refreshing drinks, vacationers can kick back with views of the Central Park neighborhood's lush greenery.

will introduce , an all-new pool steps away from the tropical Caribbean bar, The Lime and Coconut. With in-water loungers and poolside service for refreshing drinks, vacationers can kick back with views of the Central Park neighborhood's lush greenery. The Hideaway adults-only oasis will now feature two pools, including the largest swim-up bar at sea for tropical cocktails and an in-water DJ booth for nonstop party vibes.

adults-only oasis will now feature two pools, including the largest swim-up bar at sea for tropical cocktails and an in-water DJ booth for nonstop party vibes. Familiar favorites will be revamped with more room to splash and unwind at the expanded Swim & Tonic pool and swim-up bar for adults, plus new water features at Splashaway Bay, the aquapark designed for young kids in the Surfside family neighborhood.

More Adventure

Adventure will reach new heights on Hero of the Seas with more action-packed thrills for the whole family to experience together.

At Category 6 – the largest waterpark at sea – adventurers can take on two new family raft slides, including the first funnel raft slide at sea, along with new twists on the mat-racing Storm Chasers duo.

– the largest waterpark at sea – adventurers can take on including along with Vacationers can test their courage on Crown's Edge – part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean – or catch waves on the FlowRider surf simulator.

– part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean – or catch waves on the surf simulator. Families can challenge one another to friendly competition at the Adrenaline Peak rock-climbing wall, Lost Dunes mini-golf course and sports courts for pickleball, basketball, soccer and more.

More Dining

Hero serves up the most family-favorite eats in the fleet with 28 dining spots, bringing world flavors and immersive experiences to the table.

The newest supper club experience, Orleans Parish Supper Club is a multi-course dining venue with live jazz, craft cocktails, and gourmet Cajun and Creole dishes inspired by the early 20 th century elegance of the French Quarter.

is a multi-course dining venue with live jazz, craft cocktails, and gourmet Cajun and Creole dishes inspired by the early 20 century elegance of the French Quarter. Royal Railway – Hero Station will bring to life the most immersive dining experience at sea that transports adventurous diners by train car to new destinations through a combination of entertainment, food and technology.

will bring to life the most immersive dining experience at sea that transports adventurous diners by train car to new destinations through a combination of entertainment, food and technology. The family-friendly Surfside neighborhood will host hands-on cooking classes in a new venue to be revealed. Families of all ages can learn kitchen skills together, from fun recipes for little ones to more advanced courses focused on chopping and baking.

Families of all ages can learn kitchen skills together, from fun recipes for little ones to more advanced courses focused on chopping and baking. The AquaDome Market food hall will return with four new stall concepts, plus desserts at Crème de la Crêpe and freshly squeezed juices at Simply Pressed.

food hall will return with four new stall concepts, plus desserts at Crème de la Crêpe and freshly squeezed juices at Simply Pressed. The all-encompassing dining lineup will also include fleet favorites like sushi at Izumi and the walk-up window Izumi in the Park; family-style dishes at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, premium steaks at Chops Grille and fresh catches at Hooked Seafood. Plus, families can refuel throughout the day at grab-and-go spots with everything included like Basecamp for burgers and tater tots, El Loco Fresh for Mexican plates and Sorrento's for pizza.

More Family Stays

Hero is decked out with more options than ever for families to stay in style and celebrate any occasion.

The Ultimate Family Treehouse is a dream come true for kids and kids at heart with a three-deck treehouse featuring a rooftop terrace and private whirlpool, a two-deck teen space, and two main bedrooms each with their own bathroom and balcony.

is a dream come true for kids and kids at heart with a featuring a rooftop terrace and private whirlpool, a two-deck teen space, and two main bedrooms each with their own bathroom and balcony. Families can stay in rooms designed just for them at the three-level Ultimate Family Townhouse with direct access to Surfside; Surfside Family Suites and Family Infinite Ocean View Balconies .

with direct access to Surfside; and . For leveled-up accommodations, vacationers can unwind in style at the Royal Loft Suites and Icon Loft Suites for spacious comfort with prime ocean views. Plus, Interior Plus and Sunset Suites offer comfortable stays for vacationers resting up for the next big day of adventure.

Signature Icon Class favorites will return on Hero, from the Royal Promenade neighborhood's restaurants, bars, floor-to-ceiling ocean views and the jaw-dropping Pearl – the world's largest kinetic art sculpture – to the open-air Central Park lined with more than 30,500 real plants, restaurants, and pick-up windows for sushi, champagne and more. Plus, the boldest entertainment takes center stage with new productions at the Royal Theater, the marquee AquaTheater and Absolute Zero – the largest ice arena at sea – along with spots for live music day and night.

Hero will take vacationers on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean adventures from Miami, with every vacation visiting Royal Caribbean's top-rated exclusive destination at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Guests can choose between weeklong Caribbean vacations wandering Western Caribbean spots like Roatan, Honduras, and Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, or explore crystal-clear waters in Eastern Caribbean locales at Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

Vacations on Hero are now open to book on Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the vacation brand's Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas, plus four new signature destinations joining the growing lineup by 2027.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

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