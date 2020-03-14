Royal Caribbean Announces Global Suspension Of Cruising

News provided by

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

14 Mar, 2020, 14:52 GMT

MIAMI, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given global public health circumstances, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has decided to suspend the sailings of our fleet globally at midnight tonight.

We will conclude all current sailings as scheduled and assist our guests with their safe return home.

As with our announcement yesterday regarding U.S. sailings, we expect to return to service on April 11, 2020.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677715/RCL_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.rclcorporate.com

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Also from this source

Royal Caribbean Announces Voluntary Suspension of Cruising...

Royal Caribbean Group adopts "Cruise With Confidence" policy,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royal Caribbean Announces Global Suspension Of Cruising

News provided by

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

14 Mar, 2020, 14:52 GMT