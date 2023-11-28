Rowse "Paper Snap & Squeeze" crowned "Food on the go" champion at The Grocer's New Product & Packaging Awards 2023

Rowse Paper Snap & Squeeze topped the "Food on the go" category with its new recyclable no-mess packaging for single-serve sachets.

The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards rewards grocery innovation with a range of awards across 38 categories.

Rowse Paper Snap & Squeeze was commended for its "simple and effective" concept delivering convenience for honey enthusiasts.

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowse Paper Snap & Squeeze was awarded the highest distinction at The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards, reaping the Gold medal in the category "Food on the go".

Developed by Rowse, "Paper Snap & Squeeze" is an environmentally friendly single portion packaging solution developed to maximise convenience for honey enthusiasts. It comes in 14g and 22g formats, with an innovative fold and snap action to enable easy and mess-free dispensing of a single serving of honey.

This year, the Grocer added a new component to their traditional New Product Awards with the creation of five new packaging awards, honouring packaging innovation and acknowledging its role in addressing sustainability concerns. "Rowse Paper Snap & Squeeze has fantastic sustainability credentials" said Samantha Mac Namara, Senior Brand Manager at Rowse Honey.

"Made from paper, it is fully recyclable and consistent with our sustainability strategy of reducing waste to landfill and limiting our environmental footprint." said MacNamara.

Beyond the sustainability aspect, the judging panel praised the ingenuity of the packaging and its "simple and effective concept", designed to maximise user convenience with mess-free dispensing of a single serving of honey. Its potential for applications across food-service channels other than food-to-go – such as recipe boxes – also contributed to set the product apart from the rest of the competition.

Samantha MacNamara said: "Paper Snap & Squeeze is an ingenious, mess-free, hygienic, and highly convenient way to provide single servings of 100% pure and natural Rowse honey in cafés, restaurants, canteens, delis, hotels, hospitals, food boxes, and a range of other food settings. We also anticipate it becoming a highly popular choice for families, commuters, and anyone on the go as it is ideal for portion control and highly portable.

"We developed Paper Snap & Squeeze in response to customer and consumer feedback and are delighted that our efforts to develop alternative and innovative packaging, addressing both convenience and sustainability concerns, have been rewarded with a Gold Medal at the Grocer's Awards, which for the first time, rewarded packaging innovation as well as new product development."

Paper Snap & Squeeze is already on offer in Pret stores across the UK where it is provided with Pret porridge.

Founded over 80 years ago, Rowse Honey is the UK's leading honey brand worth £57.5m RSV (Source: Nielsen, Total Coverage MAT 07.10.23), and its wide range of 100% pure & natural honeys can be found in all major national supermarkets.

Rowse Honey and Valeo Foods UK are part of Valeo Foods, a fast-growing global ambient food business with significant operations in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Rowse Paper Snap & Squeeze is available in all 450+ Pret stores.

