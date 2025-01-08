Route Mobile Partners with PT MRT Jakarta to launch first-of-its-kind WhatsApp ticketing via vending machines and Email

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Route Mobile Limited ("Route Mobile"), a leading cloud communication platform service provider, has partnered with PT MRT Jakarta, Jakarta's premier urban rail transit provider, to launch an innovative, first-of-its-kind WhatsApp based metro ticketing solution through vending machines. The solution streamlines the whole process, delivering essential ticket and travel information to commuters via WhatsApp for a smoother, more convenient journey.

With over 91,000 daily riders and 33.5 million annual ridership, Jakarta MRT plays a vital role in the city's transportation infrastructure. Currently, it operates a North-South line with 13 stations, from Lebak Bulus to Bundaran HI, serving as a critical transit route that alleviates traffic congestion and improves urban mobility.

Through this innovative WhatsApp solution, passengers who purchase tickets from MRT Jakarta vending machines will receive the following three automated messages to simplify their journey:

Easy-to-follow instructions on using the QR code A unique QR code to be scanned for entry at the origin station A unique QR code to be scanned for exit at the destination

This multi-step WhatsApp engagement reduces friction, enhances user convenience, and significantly improves the commuter experience by enabling instant, reliable access to crucial travel details.

In addition to the core WhatsApp solution, Route Mobile is also supporting MRT Jakarta's marketing initiatives by offering an email solution. This will allow MRT Jakarta to engage passengers through targeted email campaigns, sharing event updates, promotional content, special offers, and other relevant information that deepens customer engagement beyond their transit journey.

This strategic, one-year agreement will streamline the ticketing experience and introduce new marketing capabilities, enhancing customer engagement and convenience for MRT Jakarta commuters.

Gautam Badalia, Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile, expressed his excitement about this pioneering collaboration, "We are honoured to partner with PT MRT Jakarta on this innovative project, which brings the convenience of WhatsApp communication to the MRT ticketing experience. With Route Mobile's solution, customers will benefit from real-time information and seamless QR-based entry and exit, setting a new standard for public transit efficiency. We look forward to enhancing PT MRT Jakarta's customer engagement through our WhatsApp and email solutions."

About Route Mobile Limited ( www.routemobile.com) (BSE: 543228) (NSE: ROUTE)

Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across various industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Route Mobile is now a part of Proximus Group, a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in Belgium and international markets.

