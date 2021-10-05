Rotary Dryers Market Bounces Back after Marginal Sales in 2020; Demand to Grow by 4% CAGR through 2031

Single Shell Rotary Dryers to Represent 70% of Overall Rotary Dryers Sales Globally

Fact.MR's latest study offers compelling insights into rotary dryers market, covering growth drivers and restraints impacting growth through 2031. The study also highlights various opportunities existing in key segments including dryer type, drum design and drum diameter. It studies in detail various strategies adopted by the leading market players to gain competitive edge.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global rotary dryers market size is estimated to top US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. Driven by rapid industrialization, demand for rotary dryers will increase at a healthy CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of around US$ 1.95 Bn by the end of 2031.

The report also forecasts the market to register year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021 as industries gradually renew their pre-pandemic growth status. The application of rotary dryers will consistently rise in food, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, cement, chemicals and other industries, guaranteeing impressive growth through the course of the assessment period.

Drying is a crucial step in the manufacturing of various products. It offers several advantages such as ease of packaging, handling, and storage of materials. Advantages of rotary dryers such as high heat transfer efficiency, low maintenance operation, cost efficient, versatility, and efficiency in drying of bulk solids make them ideal for adoption across various manufacturing industries.

Growing demand for dried foods across the world also will accelerate the sales of rotary dryers. These dryers remove the moisture from the food and prevents growth of microorganisms. Technological advancements have paved way for the development energy efficient rotary dryers. Increasing adoption of automation across manufacturing industries along with the growing popularity of electric dryers will accelerate the sales of rotary dryers in future.

As per the report, the demand for direct-heated rotary dryer will increase at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, reaching a market value of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031. This can be attributed to their simple functionality and higher efficiency.

Owing to the presence of leading market players, North America has emerged dominant in the rotary dryers market. According to the study, it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031.

"Automation in drying process and growing demand for ecofriendly rotary dryers will enable growth in the market during the forecast period. The market also will gain from government initiatives undertaken to boost industrialization, which will create a conducive environment for growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Rotary Dryers Market Survey

With nearly 28% of share in the global market, North America will remain dominant through 2031.

will remain dominant through 2031. The Europe market is projected to exhibit a CAGR at 5.5% between 2021 and 2031.

market is projected to exhibit a CAGR at 5.5% between 2021 and 2031. Rapid industrialization positioned Asia Pacific to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Single shell rotary dryers will dominate the global market, accounting for 70% of total sales.

Batch rotary dryers category is poised to create incremental opportunity of around US$ 208 Mn by the end of 2031.

by the end of 2031. Expanding at around 4.5% CAGR, revenue generated in the direct-heated rotary dryers segment will total US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

by 2031. Top 5 manufacturers account for around 25% of share in the rotary dryers market.

Key Drivers

Concerns pertaining to food security and growing demand for dried foods will create lucrative opportunities for the manufactures of rotary dryers during the forecast period.

The market will continue gaining from consistently rising demand for steel dryers across diverse industries, which will create incremental opportunity of US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the rotary dryers market are focusing on strategic agreements with peers, new product developments, establishment of new facility, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

In April 2019 , Kaeser launched the FSG series of its dry running rotary screw compressors featuring the integrated I.HOC rotary dryer. The integrated rotary dryer for screw compressors provide a reliable and oil free compressed solution for sensitive applications.

, Kaeser launched the FSG series of its dry running rotary screw compressors featuring the integrated I.HOC rotary dryer. The integrated rotary dryer for screw compressors provide a reliable and oil free compressed solution for sensitive applications. In August 2021 , Schenck Process Group (SPG) reached an agreement to acquire Solids Handling and Process Engineering Co., Ltd (SHAPE). SHAPE offers solutions for almost every facet of manufacturing operations and processes where dry solids are used. The acquisition will help the Schenck Process Group to further extend its global presence.

Some of the prominent players operating in the rotary dryers market profiled by Fact.MR are:

ThyssenKrupp AG

GEA Group

ANDRITZ AG

FLSmidth Inc

Metso Outotec Corporation

KURIMOTO, LTD

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Applied Chemical Technology (ACT)

More Insights on the Global Rotary Dryers Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of rotary dryers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for rotary dryers with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Dryer Type

Batch Rotary Dryers

Continuous Rotary Dryers

Drum Design

Single-shell Rotary Dryers

Multi-shell Rotary Dryers

Double-shell Rotary Dryers



Triple-shell Rotary Dryers

Drum Diameter

Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers

Rotary Dryers 1.5- 3 M Rotary Dryers

Rotary Dryers 3- 6 M Rotary Dryers

Rotary Dryers Above 6 M Rotary Dryers

Drum Length

Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers

Rotary Dryers 15- 30 m Rotary Dryers

Rotary Dryers 30- 50 m Rotary Dryers

Rotary Dryers Above 50 m Rotary Dryers

Capacity

Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

Drive Type

Chain & Sprocket Drive

Gear & Pinion Drive

Friction Drive

Direct Drive

Heating Type

Direct Heated

Counter Current (Counter Flow)



Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow)

Indirect Heat

Heating Source

Fuel Oil

Natural Gas/Propane

Waste Heat

Biogas

Electricity

Application

Aggregates

Agricultural By-products

Animal Feeds

Biomass

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Minerals & Ores

Plastic and Polymers

Salts & Sugars

Waste & Sewage Sludge

Others

Material

Steel Rotary Dryers

Carbon Steel



Stainless Steel



Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel

Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers

Key Questions Covered in the Rotary Dryers Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into rotary dryers demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for rotary dryers market between 2021 and 2031

Rotary dryers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Rotary dryers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

