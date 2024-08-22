Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market worth $1.9 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153269258

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market"

162 – Tables

59 – Figures

199 – Pages

Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 1.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Rotary Joints Type, Channel, RF Rotary Joints Type, Application, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Mechanical wear owing to continuous rotation and exposure to harsh environments Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for hybrid rotary joints in satellite communication applications Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from communication systems in defense applications



The Coaxial segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period.

The coaxial RF rotary joint is expected to have the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Rotary joints find many applications in industries such as radar systems, satellite communications, and industrial machinery. Coaxial rotary joints are constantly updated with better material used, improved signal transmission quality, and increased durability to increase their adoption with time. This wide range of applications and higher adoption rate ensure that these products have a large market share.

The industrial automation segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The industrial automation segment is expected to grow fastest in the forecast period, boosted by several factors. This can be attributed to the fact that, with the shift of industries like automotive, electronics, and consumer goods toward automated manufacturing processes, the need for rotary joints increases. These components support various types of automated equipment, such as robotic arms, conveyor systems, and rotating machinery, in working correctly.

US in the North America region to dominate the rotary and RF rotary joints industry during the forecast period.

The U.S. features a very high degree of development in the industrial sector and produces sophisticated machinery and equipment. It also includes producing high-precision machinery and equipment, which cannot be effectively realized without rotary joints. Besides, the US has key sectors like telecommunication, health, automotive, and industrial automation that are well-established and growing rapidly. All these sectors require rotary joints for various applications and thus drive market demand.

Key players

The rotary and RF rotary joints companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Moog Inc. (US), Kadant Inc. (US), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (US), Deublin Company (US), Dynamic Sealing Technologies Inc (US), Macartney Underwater Technology (Denmark), Cobham France SAS (France), Pasternack Enterprises Inc (US), Spinner GmbH (Germany), Spectrum Control (US) are some of the key players in the rotary and RF rotary joints market.

