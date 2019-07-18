Rostec to Produce Inflatable Buildings

MOSCOW, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruselectronics holding company (part of Rostec) will introduce to the market new pneumo-frame inflatable modular buildings, intended for quick erection of temporary structures, such as field hospitals, storages, mobile sport facilities, etc. Mounting process takes only 1-2 hours.

The pneumo-frame buildings were created by the Dolgoprudnenskoe Design Bureau of Automatics (part of Ruselectronics) – Russia's leading designer and producer of airships and other aerostats. Taffeta (polyester silk) used in these inflatable buildings is also widely used in production of aircraft. This material is more environmentally friendly and non-toxic than polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is traditionally used in prefabricated constructions.

"Rostec continues to increase the selection and production volumes of its civilian products. According to our strategy, share of civilian products in the total revenue should exceed 50% by 2025. Due to their characteristics, pneumo-frame buildings can be used in emergency response operations, making them especially relevant for countries with a high risk of natural disasters, such as India, China and Southeast Asian states. These new products also fully meet modern high-level environmental standards," said the Executive Director of Rostec, Oleg Yevtushenko.

Pneumo-frame buildings are erected using an electro-compressor that injects pressurized air into the tubular inflatable cylinders. These constructs are mobile, lightweight and compact when folded. Such structures do not require a foundation and can be quickly installed on any surfaces, including snow, sand and rocky soil. They also allow one to easily and safely install ventilation, heating and various access systems - gates, doors and hatches. Inflatable buildings have high seismic resistance and can be operated at any time of the year, withstanding heavy snow, thermal and wind loads and extreme temperatures from -60 to +60 degrees Celsius. If necessary, the prefabricated constructions can be easily dismantled and reused.

The cost of one product starts at $24 000 (1.5 million rubles) depending on the size and the customer's wishes for additional options, for example, the number of entrances.

SOURCE Rostec