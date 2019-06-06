Rostec to Present Breakthrough Defense Products at Upcoming Russian Exhibitions

MOSCOW, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rostec will present new products at major international armament and military equipment exhibitions, held in Russia this summer, that is, IMDS-2019 Maritime Defense Show, MAKS-2019 Aviation and Space Salon, and ARMY-2019 Military and Technical Forum. These events are sponsored by the only Russian state-owned broker for export and import of military and dual use products, technologies and services - Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec).

"For many years, ARMY, MAKS and IMDS have been major 'domestic' platforms for a full-fledged presentation of our most advanced products and solutions. During this year's shows, we plan to present a number of new products, which are of great interest to defense industry professionals, from the latest 200 series of Kalashnikov to fifth-generation Su-57 fighters," noted Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. "I am convinced that the upcoming exhibitions will help us to properly demonstrate the full range of our products to potential customers from all over the world and get more orders in Rosoboronexport's portfolio, which exceeds a record $50 billion."

The ARMY-2019 Forum, to be held on June 25-30 in the Patriot Park, Moscow region, will present the main novelties and bestsellers of the Russian defense industry. Its visitors will have the opportunity to see Kalashnikov rifles of the newest 200 series, Tiger-2 special vehicles, as well as Viking and Tor-E2 SAM systems, and Gibka-S MANPADS, new military radio-electronic solutions and arms to combat unmanned aerial vehicles.

Visitors' attention will certainly be drawn by the world-famous air defense weapons - S-400 and Pantsir-S1, as well as by Kornet family of anti-tank guided missiles, Iskander-E short-range ballistic missile, and other new items.

Representatives of foreign naval forces visiting the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petersburg on July 10-14 will also find a number of interesting new products. Manufacturers will showcase full-scale samples of Rubezh-ME coastal missile system, Zaslon multi-purpose radar system, Redut air defense missile system, AU-220M lightweight 57-mm automatic artillery unit, various Russian-made ships, including Karakurt-E small missile ship of 22800E project.

Air Force delegations and all visitors of MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon, to be held in Zhukovsky, Moscow region, from August 27 to September 1, will be presented with the latest fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, Il-112V light military transport aircraft, MiG-35 frontline fighter, Su-35 and Su-30SM multi-purpose fighters, Yak-130 training aircraft, Mi-28NE and Ka-52 combat helicopters, Mi-171Sh and Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopters etc.

SOURCE Rostec