Rostec To Discuss Civilian Projects With Turkey at Innoprom 2019

EKATERINBURG, Russia, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russian State Corporation Rostec traditionally takes part in the Innoprom international industrial exhibition, which is held this year from July 8 to July 11 in Yekaterinburg. Turkey is the partner country of this tenth anniversary Innoprom. During the exhibition, representatives of the Corporation will discuss projects with Turkish partners in various fields, including the aviation industry, mechanical engineering, engine-building and electronics.

A number of Rostec holdings are participating in Innoprom 2019, including the United Engine Corporation (UEC), Russian Helicopters, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), Shvabe, Ruselectronics, and others. During the event, enterprises of all Rostec clusters - aviation, radio electronic and weapons - present their solutions.

At the exhibition, the Turkish delegation will be able to familiarize itself with the latest civilian products of Rostec enterprises, including the low-floor tram, VRT500 and Ansat helicopters, and the PD-14 aircraft engine, which will be installed on the new Russian MS-21 airliners. In addition, holdings of the Corporation's radio-electronic cluster are presenting an extensive exhibit. Among the displays, there is a new camera from the legendary Zenit brand and the newest line of digital mobile radio stations, known for their resistance to external factors such as extreme temperatures and moisture, as well as enhanced noise immunity and encryption system. In terms of price and performance specifications, the new devices will compete on the global market with leading manufacturers.

"Rostec is focused on the development of sustainable and long-term cooperation with Turkey. We are already actively working in a number of areas, including such large-scale areas as the supply and after-sales service of helicopters - for example, the Ka-32, as well as gas turbine engines for power facilities. Now our joint task with Turkish partners is to use existing capacity to expand and intensify cooperation," said Viktor Kladov, Rostec's director for international cooperation and regional policy. "Understanding key trends in modern industry, we are ready to offer Turkey technological partnerships and joint projects in civilian industries. We have a lot of promising products and solutions that we are ready to develop jointly with our Turkish partners, which will contribute to the expansion of technological cooperation between our countries."

Turkey ranks sixth in the top 10 of Russia's trade partners. Russia, in turn, is Turkey's third largest trading partner. Trade turnover between the countries in 2018 amounted to $25.5 billion, which is 16% greater than in 2017.

