Rostec Is Ready to Expand International Cooperation in 5G

MOSCOW, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprises of Rostec State Corporation have started creating Russian equipment for fifth generation mobile communications. The equipment will comply with international 3GPP standards, and will also be compatible with the devices of other vendors.

Currently Rostec has competitive 4G LTE solutions, the Corporation also develops and manufactures modern equipment for mobile operators and plans to provide technical support at all stages of the life cycle, including modernization.

"Along with distributed registry technologies, Big Data, the Internet of Things, fifth-generation communications will be one of the basic technologies of the digital economy. These are the technologies of the future. We are making developments in the field of 5G and are interested in partnerships with foreign manufacturers, such as from India and China. We are striving to create conditions for beneficial development and production of advanced products in Russia," said Victor Kladov, Rostec's Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy.

State Corporation Rostec is implementing a large-scale program for the development of high-tech civilian production in accordance with the approved Strategy, the main objectives of which are annual revenue growth by an average of 17% in ruble terms through 2025, increasing the share of civilian products in revenue to 50%, and entering new global markets.

Rostec is a Russian State Corporation established in 2007 with the purpose of facilitating the development, manufacture and export of high-tech industrial products for both civil and military purposes. It incorporates over 700 entities that currently form 11 holdings operating in the military-industrial complex and 4 holdings active in civilian industries, as well as over 80 directly supervised organizations. Rostec's portfolio includes such well-known brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Helicopters, VSMPO-AVISMA, Uralvagonzavod, and others. Rostec companies are located in 60 regions of the Russian Federation and supply products to the markets of over 100 countries. According to Rostec's Development Strategy, the mission of the Corporation is to ensure Russia's technological advantage on highly competitive international markets. One of Rostec's key goals is to implement a new technological way of living and to promote the digitalization of Russia's economy.

