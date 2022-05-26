ROSHN announces 'ALAROUS', bringing its vision for integrated communities to the Kingdom's West Coast

ALAROUS is being built in northern Jeddah at a strategically located site that grants its population good access to the city via main roads and the public transportation network. Like other ROSHN communities, it is designed to offer a modern, open lifestyle, while preserving the Kingdom's rich heritage and local urban designs. The new community will extend over approximately 4 million square meters and offer more than 18,000 thousand residential units designed to suit all segments of society. It features a range of integrated amenities that provide a high-quality and fulfilling lifestyle to its residents, including parks, pedestrian walkways, bicycle paths, restaurants, cafes, schools and mosques.

ALAROUS is ROSHN's second community, and part of a larger strategy of developing modern and vibrant neighborhoods in four regions and nine cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its launch is another important step towards the Vision 2030 ambitions of raising the quality of life of all Saudi citizens and boosting homeownership levels across the country.

For more information on ROSHN's new way of living visit Roshn.sa

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827119/ROSHN_ALAROUS_community.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827120/ROSHN_ALAROUS_villas.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827121/ROSHN_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ROSHN