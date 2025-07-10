ROSESELSA, a Leading Chinese Hi-Fi Brand and East Asian Audio Equipment Pioneer, Launches Its Groundbreaking OPENFREE Clip-On Wireless Earbuds Globally

CHENGDU, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSESELSA (Rose Technics), recognized as one of China's Top 10 Hi-Fi Brands, today announced the global launch of its innovative OPENFREE clip-on wireless earbuds. Debuted in June 2025, the OPENFREE embodies ROSESELSA's signature sleek minimalist design philosophy. After nearly a year of meticulous refinement, the earbuds deliver breakthroughs in comfort, sound quality, battery life, and more.

OPENFREE clip-on open-ear wireless earbuds by ROSESELSA, shown in a minimalist product photo.

A proprietary "Suspension + Micro-Clip" Structure delivers an air-light, secure fit that defies perception. The breakthrough 10mm Liquid Crystal Composite Diaphragm and Planck Driver technology shatter the sound quality barriers of open-ear designs. Dual LDAC and LHDC High-Fidelity Audio codec support reveals near-CD-quality lossless detail across every note. Ultra-low 20ms latency via the LC3 protocol ensures perfect audio-visual synchronization for gaming and video.

Founded in 2015, ROSESELSA drew inspiration from the Buddhist philosophy "Amidst a sea of choices, I take but one." Embracing a "small yet exquisite" ethos, the brand dedicated itself to the audio industry. Driven by the spirit of "Dare to be Different," ROSESELSA pursues relentless innovation. Through its highly popular products, the brand has steadily expanded its footprint and influence within Mainland China. In 2023, ROSESELSA appointed the renowned musician Steve Chou as Brand Ambassador for Mainland China. His profound musical literacy and unique personal style further strengthened ROSESELSA's brand image of exceptional sound quality and distinctive style.

Over the past three years, ROSESELSA has championed its "Democratizing Premium Sound" philosophy, enabling users to access high-end audio experiences at affordable prices. The brand constantly secured the Top 1 on the east Asian audio equipment charts, and achieved sales revenue of CNY 162 million (approx. US$22.5 million) during the 2025 618 Shopping Festival, cementing its industry leadership position.

In 2024, ROSESELSA launched its global expansion strategy, actively entering key markets across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its exceptional headphone portfolio garnered significant global attention across digital platforms and won multiple prestigious international design awards, including the Silver Winner MUSE Design Awards, New York Product Design Awards (NYPDA), and the London Design Awards.

"We remain true to our founding spirit, and combine original design with modern simplicity. By continuously creating classic, memorable products in this era of rapid obsolescence, we try to bring surprise and touch to users worldwide," says Jack Long, the CEO of ROSESELSA.

