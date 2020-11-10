RoosterMoney reveals what boys & girls really want this Christmas

A new study of 40,000 4-14 year olds in the UK forecasts what's going to top kids' wish lists this Christmas - split by boys, girls and age groups.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoosterMoney, the pocket money app and debit card , forecasts what's going to top kids' Christmas lists this year, based on what they've been saving their pocket money towards in the last few months. Data was drawn from real wish lists, entered into the app by children across the UK. Lego & Phones top the list, followed by Fortnite, Roblox, Nintendo Switch & PlayStation. The humble bicycle creeps in at number 10.

RoosterMoney's Pocket Money Index also looked at preferences by gender. High on both agendas are Lego, phones and Nintendo Switches. Boys lean towards gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, while girls preferred tablets. Roblox was the most popular game amongst girls, and Fortnite amongst boys.

Looking at fluctuations by age group, Lego starts to wane in popularity after 10, just as phones & consoles take over. Roblox & Fortnite are most popular between 6 and 12. Nintendo Switch has the broadest age appeal, spanning 4 to 12.

Top 10 wants. Overall, Boys, Girls. Overall: Lego Phones Fortnite Roblox Nintendo Switch PlayStation Dolls Xbox Computer Bike Boys: Lego Fortnite PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Switch Computer Roblox Phones Pokemon Minecraft Girls: Phones Dolls Roblox Lego Clothes Tablet Holiday Money Books & Magazines Nintendo Switch Bike

Other facts from the Pocket Money Index:

Average pocket money: £4.81/week

Average saved: 34%

Top chores: Clean bedroom, Make the bed, Do the laundry

Will Carmichael, RoosterMoney CEO says:

"The Pocket Money Index provides a fun snapshot of the family pocket money economy, but it's also a useful tool to help parents ahead of Christmas. As parents, there's an opportunity to turn these wants into lessons, for example offering to match kids' savings once they hit a certain milestone is a great way to encourage them to save towards a goal. Christmas can be a time for a lot of expense and gifting, but it can also be an opportunity to talk about money and start new habits."

Data: Pocket Money Index, sampling 40,000 users, 01/07/20 - 30/09/20

