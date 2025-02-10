Roof Coating Market worth $10.16 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Roof Coating Market by Coating Type (Bituminous, acrylic, silicone, epoxy, polyurethane), Roof Type (Flat, low-sloped, steep-sloped, and roof types others), Solution Technology (water-based, and solvent-based), End-Use Sector - Global Forecast to 2029", size is projected to grow from USD 8.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.1%. The demand for roof coating is expected to increase as the roof coating is an important component of the construction and building which cater not only to residential buildings but also to commercial arenas. Roof coatings are special materials placed over roofs to improve on longer service life, energy efficiency, and enhanced protection. The advantages of roof coatings include waterproofing, thermal insulation, UV protection, and aesthetic appeal. With a booming construction industry worldwide, roof coatings are in high demand. Innovative technologies such as reflective coatings have helped propel the industry forward while providing a financial boost for property owners.

Silicone accounted for the third largest share in the global roof coating market

The roof coating market has witnessed a boom with the introduction of silicone coatings, which are extremely durable, water-resistant, and favorable against extreme weather conditions. These have practically become the coatings for flat and low-sloped roofs in commercial and industrial installations and residential buildings. They function best in areas of heavy rainfall or standing water where these coatings maintain their integrity for a long time without breaking down. Another advantage of silicone coatings is that their ease of application and minimal surface preparation time make their use in restoring old roofs extremely popular.

By solution technology, solvent-based accounts for the second largest share of the roof coating market

Solvent-based roof coatings are the second most used technology in the market because they are strong, long-lasting, and work well in tough weather conditions. They resist water, chemicals, and UV rays, making them a good choice for roofs in harsh environments. These coatings can also be applied at different temperatures and humidity levels. They provide excellent waterproofing and protection. However, concerns about harmful emissions and strict environmental rules have slowed their growth. Solvent-based roof coatings are the second most used technology in the market because they are strong, long-lasting, and work well in tough weather conditions.

Residential accounts for the second-largest share of the roof coating market by end-use sector

The residential sector is the second-largest end-use sector for roof coatings because homeowners want to protect their roofs, save energy, and make them last longer. Many use roof coatings to stop leaks, lower maintenance costs, and keep their homes cooler by reflecting heat. The demand is growing for eco-friendly roof coatings. Urbanization and home renovations are increasing the use of roof coatings in homes.

Asia Pacific for the third largest share in the global roof coating market

Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for roof coatings because of fast-growing cities, more construction projects, and increasing awareness about roof protection. Many homes and buildings are using roof coatings to make roofs last longer, prevent leaks, and keep interiors cooler. Countries like China, India, and Japan are adopting eco-friendly which will help the market to grow. The ongoing development and government support will augment the roof coating market in the future.

The report profiles key players such as PPG Industries, Inc., (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

