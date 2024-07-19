Rona Therapeutics Raises $35 Million Series A+ Financing to Advance Innovative Metabolic siRNA Pipeline in Clinic and Next Generation RNA Platforms

Financing led by LongRiver Investments with participation by new and existing global investment funds

Rona will use proceeds to progress leading metabolic siRNA pipeline programs into global development and expand extra-hepatic delivery platform in CNS and beyond

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a clinical stage pioneering platform company in nucleic acid drug research and development, today announced the completion of $35 Million Series A+ financing. This round was led by LongRiver Investments, with participation from investors including Zhaode Investment, BioTrack Capital, Zhongqi Capital and Lilly Asia Ventures.

LongRiver Investments will join the board of Rona in connection with the Series A+ financing, commented, "Rona Therapeutics has successfully brought two best-in-class siRNA metabolic programs into global development and demonstrated differentiated clinical data and platform value. We are impressed by the progress Rona has made in developing innovative siRNA pipeline and expanding into extrahepatic delivery in CNS and beyond. We look forward to partnering with Rona team to unlock potential of RNA medicine as transformative therapies to patients globally."

Ms. Stella SHI, CEO and Founder of Rona Therapeutics, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome LongRiver Investments and our other new investors as we progress more best-in-class and first-in-class siRNA programs into global development and catalyzing potential business development opportunities. Rona Therapeutics remains committed to pushing boundaries of RNA medicine in metabolic, obesity, renal and neuro degenerative diseases with Rona's proprietary RNA platform."

Rona is advancing a pipeline of best and first-in-class siRNA programs generated from next generation siRNA platform. The company's first program RN0191, a best-in-class PCSK9 siRNA program, has completed Australia and China Ph1 clinical studies and ready for Ph2 clinical development for hypercholesterolemia. RN0361 is the company's second program to enter clinic in 2024Q2 for hypertriglyceridemia. The company is also advancing innovative pipeline at IND enabling stage for kidney disease, obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

About Rona Therapeutics

Rona Therapeutics is a global leader in nucleic acid innovative drug platform company, specializing in the treatment of metabolic diseases and CNS degenerative diseases. Rona Therapeutics is always committed to developing the best and first-in-class siRNA drugs, and has unique differentiation and innovation in its liver-targeted metabolism-related pipeline products in cardiovascular diseases, MASH, obesity, and kidney diseases. In addition, Rona Therapeutics is focusing on the potential of extra-hepatic nucleic acid delivery in CNS degenerative diseases and has successfully established a proprietary extra-hepatic delivery platform to treat a range of complex diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, etc. which are difficult to treat with traditional drug therapies.

About LongRiver Investments

LongRiver Investments is a forward-thinking venture capital firm dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and driving technological and industrial advancements. With a robust investment strategy and a commitment to excellence, LongRiver Investments aims to deliver superior returns to its investors while making a positive impact on the global market.

