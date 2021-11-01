ROMWE Partners With Create Now to help at-risk youth in Los Angeles design their future and has funded 5 art programs for students throughout 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retailer, ROMWE has partnered with Create Now , introducing "The Next Class of Creators, Now" ROMWE's initiative with Create Now to help at-risk youth design their future. ROMWE funded 4 arts courses this summer for local students in an effort to develop mentee's skills in graphic design, illustration, jewelry making and knitting/crocheting, guiding them in personal expression and refining their technical skills. To wrap the year's partnership with Create Now, ROMWE will be a sponsor for Create Now's private 2021 Holiday Party on December 11th in Los Angeles.

Each year Create Now hosts a Holiday Party like no other for the underprivileged children they work with. The events celebrate the holidays with different communities, diversities and artistic expression with young children from group homes, less fortunate communities and shelters all throughout LA County.

Kids at this event will enjoy holiday themed activities such as…

Arts & Craft / Snowman building

Jewelry Making

Ornament decorating

Karaoke / Music

Tee shirt designing

Holiday movie

And much more

All kids will also be provided with a warm meal, snacks, and toys/gifts from Santa himself! With 2021 being such a rough year for everyone, ROMWE and Create Now want to ensure the kid's year ends on a high note.

ROMWE's mission is to empower the arts within local communities for the youth of tomorrow. In 2020, ROMWE rolled out the #ROMWEcreators program, giving young emerging designers the opportunity to take their designs to the next level (we're talking global exposure, here!) with an exclusive ROMWE capsule collection. By featuring their artwork on ROMWE's global platform, with over millions of users, ROMWE hopes to inspire both talented artists and newfound fans around the world.

Supporting the arts and sponsoring these hands-on art programs has allowed children that have had limited access to the arts and creative activities for too long and allowed them to explore personal expression.

About Create Now: Create Now's mission is to empower at-risk and high-risk youth and young adults from ages 3 to 24 through a variety of arts programs in multiple disciplines that help them to heal and thrive. Our goal is to introduce them to the power of arts, and learn skills that can lead to jobs and careers. We focus on youth who are homeless, in foster care, on probation, or experiencing other severe challenges. Create Now has reached more than 50,000 youth in 24 years.

