Rolling Stock Market worth USD 40.1 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4380892

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rolling Stock Market"

315 - Tables

84 - Figures

401 - Pages

Rolling Stock Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 28.6 billion Estimated Value by 2030 USD 40.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Locomotive Technology, Product Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Retrofitting of diesel-electric trains Key Market Drivers Rising demand for Freight Transportation

Rapid Transit segment is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast

The Rapid transit segment holds the largest market share in the product type segment. Factors such as increasing urbanization and the related need for fast, reliable public transport systems to cover spread-out metropolitan cities. With rising urban populations, the need for mass transit solutions to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution and to offer cost-effective and time-efficient travel options rises. Government support and investments in infrastructure development, technological development in rail systems, and increasing the focus on green and environmentally friendly transportation also fuel the growth of the rapid transit segment. Growth in existing transportation systems in cities has necessitated the demand for more rapid transit systems within metropolises. With the initiation of infrastructure projects, demand for vehicles is likely to be much stronger in emerging economies like China, Brazil, and India compared with the developed countries in Western Europe. Secondly, assimilation of smart technologies such as real-time tracking, automation, and advanced safety features enhances the attractiveness and uptake of rapid transit solutions. For instance, In July 2024, Paris transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilities has awarded Keolis and RATP Cap Ile-de-France contracts to operate the future Grand Paris Express metro Line 18 and existing tram-train services T12 and T13 in Paris, France. Thus, with such new projects aimed toward rail connectivity, the demand for rolling stock will increase during the forecast period.

Passenger Transportation segment will hold the prominent market share in the Application segment

Passenger segments hold the prominent market share in the application segment. Countries such as Japan, India, China, and Europe are major markets for rolling stock in passenger transportation. In Japan, rolling stock is the major means of passenger transport. The availability of robust infrastructure for both urban and intercity transport for mass transit in Japan is the major factor driving the adoption of railways for passenger transportation. Globally, there has been a rise in the demand for passenger trains, including those in Japan. In January 2024, Eurostar reported that they had transported 18.6 million passengers in 2023, a 22% increase over 2022 and marking a return to pre-pandemic passenger levels. According to American Public Transportation Association, Transit riders took 7.1 billion trips on public transportation in 2023, a 16 percent increase over 2022.

Urbanization is the major driver for the growth of passenger transportation by railways. According to WHO, the urban population is estimated to account for 60% of the global population by 2030. Hence, rising urbanization is expected to further boost the market for passenger transportation in the coming years.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast

It is projected that Europe will hold the second-largest share of the rolling stock market, by value, in 2024. Europe hosts the largest rail supply industry in the world. Most of the trains in Europe are fitted with high-tech facilities, including eco-friendly vehicles, wireless data communications, wireless radio hookups, and comfort-enhancing facilities. Compared with Western European nations like the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, the rate of adaptation of high-end technology remains pretty low in East European nations, including Poland and the Czech Republic. Rolling stock OEMs look to exploit the prospects of the Eastern European market toward regional presence.

Further, by 2030, EU Railways aims to construct a high-speed rail track of 31,000 km. Other programs, such as FP1MOTIONAL, FP2R2DATO, and FP3IAM4RAIL, are also conceptualized to increase the growth of the European rolling stock market. The EU is also seeking to develop environmentally friendly mode of transport by aiming for a single railway area. It has been attempting to harmonize the networks of the continent as a massive effort invested by both private and public entities. Germany is foreseen to dominate the European rolling stock market during the forecast period. The country is actively promoting the use of rapid transit systems to reduce vehicle emissions and is investing in appropriate infrastructure.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4380892

Rolling Stock Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising demand for Freight Transportation

Restraints:

Refurbishment of existing rolling stock to prevent new procurement

Opportunities:

Retrofitting of diesel-electric trains

Challenge:

High overhaul and maintenance costs

Key Market Players Rolling Stock Market Industry:

Prominent players in the Rolling Stock Market include as CRRC Corporation Limited (China), Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom SA (France), Stadler Rail AG (Switzerland), and Wabtec Corporation (US).

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: OEMs - 40%, Tier I - 41%, Tier II - 19%,

OEMs - 40%, Tier I - 41%, Tier II - 19%, By Designation: C Level Executives - 23%, Directors - 42%, and Others - 35%

C Level Executives - 23%, Directors - 42%, and Others - 35% By Region: North America -20%, Europe -24%, Asia Oceania-36%, MEA-15%, RoW-5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=4380892

Rolling Stock Industry Recent Developments:

In July 2024 , Alstom SA ( France ) launched new Innovia APM 300R trains, which entered into service at the Denver International Airport. The new trains will carry travelers between the Terminal and Concourses A, B, and C.

, Alstom SA ( ) launched new Innovia APM 300R trains, which entered into service at the International Airport. The new trains will carry travelers between the Terminal and Concourses A, B, and C. In June 2024 , Vale ( Brazil ) and Wabtec Corporation (US) announced a master service agreement (MSA) to increase the efficiency and operations of the Evolution Series (EVO) locomotive fleet on the Estrada de Ferro Carajás (EFC).

, Vale ( ) and Wabtec Corporation (US) announced a master service agreement (MSA) to increase the efficiency and operations of the Evolution Series (EVO) locomotive fleet on the Estrada de Ferro Carajás (EFC). In June 2024 , CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Limited ( China ), developed a new urban smart fast rail train for the International Metro Transit Exhibition & Forum, Beijing - Nanjing (MetroTrans) in Nanjing . The 30-meter-long train consists of three structurally independent modules and features a maximum capacity of 280 passengers, a maximum running speed of 70 km/h, and an energy consumption of 3–4 kWh/km.

Rolling Stock Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall rolling stock market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising preference for railway-based public transport aims to alleviate traffic congestion, Rising demand for energy-efficient transport, Increasing demand for comfort and safety, Increasing electrification of railway networks, Rising demand for freight transport), restraints (Refurbishment of existing rolling stock, Capital-intensive rolling stock), opportunities (Big data applications in rail industry, Increase in industrial and mining activities, Development of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives, Development of battery-operated trains, Retrofitting of diesel-electric trains), and challenges (High overhaul and maintenance costs, Requirement of high R&D investments).

(Rising preference for railway-based public transport aims to alleviate traffic congestion, Rising demand for energy-efficient transport, Increasing demand for comfort and safety, Increasing electrification of railway networks, Rising demand for freight transport), restraints (Refurbishment of existing rolling stock, Capital-intensive rolling stock), opportunities (Big data applications in rail industry, Increase in industrial and mining activities, Development of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives, Development of battery-operated trains, Retrofitting of diesel-electric trains), and challenges (High overhaul and maintenance costs, Requirement of high R&D investments). Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the rolling stock market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the rolling stock market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the rolling stock market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the rolling stock market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rolling stock market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rolling stock market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like CRRC Corporation Limited ( China ), Siemens AG ( Germany ), Alstom SA ( France ), Stadler Rail AG ( Switzerland ), and Wabtec Corporation (US) among others in the rolling stock market Page 25 of 34 strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the adjacent reports such Hybrid Train Market, Autonomous Train market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Related Reports:

Rolling Stock Management Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Connected Rail Market - Global forecast to 2027

Hybrid Train Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Train Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on Rolling Stock Companies and Rolling Stock Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg