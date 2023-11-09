ROLLER raises US$50 million in growth capital from Insight Partners to help leisure and attractions venues deliver exceptional guest experiences

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, an all-in-one, cloud-based venue management software solution built for attraction businesses, today announced their latest funding round of US$50 million led by global software investor, Insight Partners. This latest funding round will provide additional resources and capacity to invest into ROLLER'S platform and services, ultimately helping the company's customers to grow through delivering exceptional guest experiences.

ROLLER is a complete software platform for modern attractions and leisure venues. From humble origins, ROLLER is now a truly global business with over 1,500 leisure and attractions venues using its platform across 30 countries. Their innovative products include; Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, CRM, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. The business has also achieved more than 5X times revenue growth over the last 3 years and has done so in a capital efficient manner.

Luke Finn, ROLLER's Co-founder and CEO said, "We are thrilled to partner with the team at Insight Partners and welcome Rachel Geller to ROLLER's Board. This is an incredible moment for the business, our phenomenal team and our amazing customers around the world. Whilst we have come so far, over more than a decade since starting the business, this is only the beginning. We are more excited than ever to accelerate our investment in helping our customers to grow and deliver amazing experiences for their guests."

Rachel Geller, Managing Director at Insight Partners added, "ROLLER has built an impressive business that is positioned to become a global category leader. The company's genuine obsession and dedication with delivering real value to its customers is a hallmark of all truly great businesses. We are excited to be partnering with Luke, Mark and the ROLLER team as they grow and scale up."

Mark Finn, ROLLER's Co-founder and CFO said, "From day 1, we have been focused on delivering solutions that have a real impact on our customers' businesses, and with the additional support of Insight Partners, we will be able to accelerate innovation and expand our global footprint. Their extensive experience in helping to scale world-class businesses will be invaluable as we embark on this next phase of our journey."

Noting the involvement of earlier investors and advisors on the transaction, Luke and Mark wished to "thank Acadian Software who continue to be key partners for us, as well as RBC Capital Markets and SBA Law." The close of the round is subject to approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

ROLLER's vision is to help create experiences that bring joy and happiness to the world. They aim to achieve this by building technology for leisure and attraction venues that helps them deliver amazing experiences for their guests. To learn more, visit roller.software.

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.