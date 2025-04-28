ROLLER Launches New Ebook to Help Venue Operators Unlock the Power of Data

ROLLER's purpose is to help create experiences that bring joy and happiness to the world. They achieve this by connecting attraction venues with powerful, easy-to-use technology.



AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the leading all-in-one venue management platform for the attractions industry, today announced the release of its latest resource: The Operator's Guide to Venue Management Analytics.

Created for busy operators who want to make smarter, faster decisions without getting lost in spreadsheets, the ebook provides a practical roadmap to transforming raw data into real business value.

"Data is one of the most underutilized assets in the industry," said Brett Sheridan, Field GM at ROLLER. "We created this guide to demystify analytics and show operators how to use it to solve real problems, from staffing inefficiencies to lost revenue opportunities to declining guest satisfaction."

Attraction venues generate mountains of data, but knowing what to look at and what to do with it can be overwhelming. ROLLER's new ebook offers step-by-step guidance on how to:

Use analytics to optimize marketing, staffing, and operations

Spot hidden revenue opportunities before they pass you by

Streamline decision-making with intuitive tools and dashboards

Drive guest satisfaction and loyalty with data-informed strategies

With simple explanations and actionable takeaways, the guide makes data approachable, even for those with no technical background.

"Whether you're running a single venue or scaling a multi-site operation, this guide will help you harness data in a way that drives performance and unforgettable experiences," added Brett.

The Operator's Guide to Venue Management Analytics is available now for free download. Simply fill out the form on ROLLER's website to receive your copy and make data your venue's superpower.

About ROLLER