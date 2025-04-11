ROLLER Celebrated on AFR's Best Places to Work List and Certified as a Great Place to Work

ROLLER's purpose is to help create experiences that bring joy and happiness to the world. They achieve this by connecting attraction venues with powerful, easy-to-use technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist on the Australian Financial Review's Best Places to Work List for 2025, in the Technology category. Presented in collaboration with Bendelta, the list evaluates hundreds of companies across Australia and New Zealand based on employee experience, policies, and innovation. For the ROLLER team, being recognized among such respected companies is a meaningful acknowledgment of the culture they're continuing to build as they scale.

ROLLER crew in Austin, Texas at 2025 Company Kick Off

"Our people are the heart of everything we do," says Bee Hepburn, Chief People Officer at ROLLER. "Being included on the AFR's Best Places to Work List reflects our team's passion for not only creating joyful guest experiences through our platform but also cultivating a workplace where people love to show up every day."

ROLLER was also honored to be officially certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year in Australia and the second year running in the United States.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is based entirely on real feedback from employees, making it a genuine reflection of how people feel about the company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ROLLER stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

ROLLER's employee experience is driven by core values that promote collaboration, trust, innovation, and personal growth. With a global team spanning the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, ROLLER emphasizes flexibility, psychological safety, and opportunities for career progression. Recent initiatives include working with Equidi to close the gender pay gap, a public holiday swap program, and DEI-driven hiring practices.

"We're intentional about creating an environment where people feel connected to their work, each other, and the impact we're making," added Bee Hepburn. "Whether you're based in Austin, Melbourne, or London, you'll find the same level of openness, encouragement, and energy that defines ROLLER's culture."

As the company continues to grow and evolve, ROLLER remains focused on maintaining a culture-first approach, recognizing that happy, fulfilled teams are the key to delivering world-class products and support to the attractions industry.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software .

