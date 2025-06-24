ROLLER and Slick City Team Up to Share the Franchise Growth Playbook in Upcoming Webinar

ROLLER is presenting a free webinar with Slick City, one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands, sharing what operators can learn from their rapid growth

AUSTIN, Texas , June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the attractions industry, is partnering with Slick City Action Park to host a live webinar focused on the systems, strategies, and partnerships behind high-velocity growth in the family entertainment space.

The free session, titled "Scaling Success: How Slick City is Franchising the Future of Family Entertainment," will take place on June 26, 2025 and feature Slick City CEO and Founder Bron Launsby in conversation with ROLLER CEO and Founder Luke Finn.

"Slick City is one of the most exciting growth stories in our space," said Kalyn New, VP of Product & Customer Marketing at ROLLER. "Bron's approach to franchising is bold, systemized, and guest-first, and we're thrilled to partner with them to share what's made their playbook so successful."

Slick City has quickly emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the active family entertainment center category. The franchise-first company has opened 12 locations in its first year, with 20 more in development. In under 12 months, it has awarded 41 franchises, signed over one million square feet of real estate, and achieved a $4.96M AUV with a 41 percent average EBITDA margin.

In the webinar, attendees will hear how Bron:

Designed Slick City to scale from day one using a franchise-first model

Built systems and processes that support rapid, repeatable growth

Uses proprietary attractions and technology to boost efficiency and consistency

Partners with ROLLER to support multi-venue operations and deliver a seamless guest experience

"This past year's success is a testament to the incredible team behind Slick City. There's simply nothing else like it on the market, and the enthusiasm we've seen from our discovery day conversations and franchisees speaks volumes," said Bron Launsby, CEO and Founder of Slick City. "As we look at 2025, it's our franchisees' time to shine, and we're thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to all age groups nationwide."

The session will be hosted by Alyse Sklover, Senior Manager of Events and Partnerships at ROLLER. It will include a mix of live and pre-submitted questions, providing attendees with exclusive insight into the future of franchise-based growth in the FEC industry.

Event details

Title: Scaling Success: How Slick City is Franchising the Future of Family Entertainment

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM CDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 3:00 PM BST

Format: Live conversation and audience Q&A

Register here

About Slick City

Slick City Action Park is the first indoor slide park designed for all ages. With modular attractions, a focus on operational efficiency, and a franchise-first approach, Slick City is reimagining indoor family entertainment. Learn more at www.slickcity.com.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.