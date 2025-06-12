ROLLER and Activeon Strengthen Long-Term Partnership to Power the Next Stage of Growth for 72+ Locations

ROLLER's purpose is to help create experiences that bring joy and happiness to the world. They achieve this by empowering attraction venues with powerful, easy-to-use technology.

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, is celebrating its ongoing partnership with Activeon, a leading global operator of trampoline parks and family entertainment centers. Over the past two years, ROLLER and Activeon have worked together to optimize multi-location operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive data-backed decision-making across an expanding network of venues.

Activeon currently operates 72 venues across multiple brands, including Rush, JUMP House, AirHop, and Superfly. Before adopting ROLLER, they faced challenges managing different venue management systems across locations, leading to inefficiencies and data fragmentation. With ROLLER HQ, Activeon now has a centralized system that enables consistent operations, standardized data collection, and improved reporting.

"Having ROLLER has worked very well for us. It has simplified operations and provided the tools we need to enhance both staff and guest experiences," said Christine Grieg-Lie, Chief Operating Officer at Activeon. "ROLLER HQ is a must-have for any business with multiple brands and dozens of venues like our team. Giving the main office control over the venue setup—determining what kinds of product, what stock items—makes it so easy to control and manage without having to worry about having too many cooks in the kitchen."

The integration of ROLLER Analytics has also allowed Activeon's leadership team to make informed, data-driven decisions, such as optimizing staffing levels based on guest attendance trends.

"It's inspiring to see how Activeon has leveraged our platform to fuel growth," said Luke Finn, CEO and Co-Founder of ROLLER. "Over the past 24 months, they've streamlined operations, gained clearer oversight, and elevated the experience for both their guests and team. We're excited to work together, helping Activeon reach new heights."

As Activeon expands its footprint, the company plans to deepen its use of ROLLER's evolving suite of features, including advanced self-service and guest engagement tools, to further streamline operations and unlock new revenue opportunities. Read their full story here .

About ROLLER