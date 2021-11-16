Role of COVID-19 & Social Media in the Camping Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The trend of travel and tourism is surging the growth of the camping tent market. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic the camping market was severely affected but after reduction of the government restriction the camping market started to boom heavily. Camping is becoming a part of entertainment and refreshing outdoor event for the millennials thereby, the demand for these activities is at peak. Adventure tourism is gaining high traction across all regions in the global market and hence, the vendors in the travel and tourism are engaging more on adventure travel for the consumers. Renting of camping tent are in huge demand as its penetrating the high market share. The global camping tent market will surge a lot as the coming generation would prefer more of trekking and adventure holidays.

Considering the change in lifestyle, consumers are looking for more advanced and mobile based camping tent for their comfortable stay, which in turn, players are heavily investing in R&D to create innovation in the global camping tent market. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraging the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the consumer goods retail tech industry. If you want to grow and gain profit in your business, check out our wide range of consumer goods retail tech related report today and get customised reports as per business requirement!

1. Camping Tent Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Camping tent market size is expected to reach USD 3,183 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The focus among the camping tent vendors is increasingly on sustainability, wellness, adventure, health, and experience concepts, beyond simply offering a shelter with technically advanced features, comfort, and convenience. New target groups coupled with urban camping tent collections are among the most popular strategies being employed by players. Big Agnes, Oase Outdoors, Hilleberg, Coleman, Johnson Outdoors, and AMG Group are the main players in the camping tent market. In the emerging market, key companies are widening their product portfolio to expand their growth and increase their profit. Tourists are particularly seeking out nature-related activities/stays, account for 20% of the international travel, and this number is constantly growing, making it a lucrative segment in the global market.

Key Highlights:

South Korea has subsidized camping projects and set up campsites, as camping is gaining high popularity in the country.

has subsidized camping projects and set up campsites, as camping is gaining high popularity in the country. A lot of the recent tents have been fitted with a blackout technology that blocks up to 99% daylight. For instance, the Coleman Carlsbad Fast Pitch 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room and Dark Room comes with the dark rest that claims to block 98% daylight.

Along with the new players such as The North Face, which are standing up to them and looking to deliver a high value and authenticity in the camping tent market.

Get more insights now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-camping-tent-market-2025

2. Camping Tent Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Europe camping tent market size will cross USD 1.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The European camping industry is re-defining itself, adding more luxury resources that can contribute to continued development for glamorous camping since it provides a broader variety of options for packing and glamping. Europe is the key market for luxury tourism thereby, fueling the growth of the camping tent market across the region. Social media is helping the campers to find new places to explore, and then share their adventures with others. Social media consumers who are mainly millennials, select any venue just after watching it on social media or reading the comments. Social media is creating boom in the growth of the camping tent market in Europe. Countries such as Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, and Slovenia, where campsites are a lot more conducive to the tent footprint and are expected to witness higher demand in the European region. Players are expected to enter into the strategic agreements with the government companies to enhance their products and service quality to remain in the competitive camping tent market in Europe.

Key Highlights:

New companies are catching up with established vendors and are expected to erode the market share of established vendors during the forecast period.

The UK is expected to witness the second-highest incremental growth of USD 67.42 million after Germany during the forecast period.

after during the forecast period. RVs are becoming more intelligent due to a rise in automation and computerized controls among others. RVs in the camping market is booming rapidly across Europe .

Get more insights now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/camping-tent-market-europe

3. Glamping Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Europe glamping market size to reach USD 996.78 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Glamping has gone from being a niche to being a growing force with a lot of structural innovation. Hectic lifestyles leave limited time, resulting in more frequent shorter vacations, which often fall in line with the idea of glamping that can provide opportunities to relax and rejuvenate. Glamping tent manufacturers have also paid special attention to manufacturing all-season structures that can promote tranquility of the outdoor experience of camping all year round. These factors are driving the demand for glamping. The glamping industry is re-defining itself, incorporating more luxurious energy that can create sustained growth for glamping as it offers a greater number of opportunities to pack up and glamp.

Key Highlights:

LeapNest Leisure offers glamping units that can be customized based on need and transported to remote areas. It has a simple-to-mount, flexible structure that can be built to various dimensions and fitted with a variety of interior fittings and finishes to make accommodations unique.

Mirrorcube is a glamping accommodation that, as the name suggests, is a 4x4x4 meter mirrored glass box suspended round the trunk of a tree in Norrbotten, Sweden . It reflects the surroundings and is accessed by a rope bridge.

. It reflects the surroundings and is accessed by a rope bridge. Eco Retreats' elevated glamping offering has witnessed guests return over, creating a loyal base and an impeccable reputation in the space of back-to-nature glamping retreats as opposed to simply a glamping site.

Get more insights now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-glamping-market

