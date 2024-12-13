Available in 43" and 50" screen sizes, the new 4K QLED TV models are for sale on Amazon

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roku, Inc., a pioneer in TV streaming, and CHiQ, a leading consumer electronics brand, have announced the launch of QLED CHiQ Roku TVs – Roku's second QLED TV model in the UK.

Roku launches new QLED TV models with CHiQ in the UK

The new smart TVs come in 43" and 50" sizes and feature 4K UHD resolution with advanced QLED technology and HDR10 support for premium picture quality. The series has full-range Dolby Audio for exceptional sound quality, HDMI 2.1 for smooth 4K playback, and USB 2.0 ports for easy connection to external storage. The sleek, frameless design also makes the new models ideal for wall mounting or stand placement.

"The Roku OS is designed to make it easier, faster, and more affordable for consumers to watch what they love," said Richard Halton, Country Manager at Roku UK. "We are pleased to build on our partnership with CHiQ to launch Roku's next QLED TV model in the UK. This new series combines CHiQ's high-end TVs with Roku's smart yet simple streaming platform to create the perfect home entertainment experience at a great price point."

With a CHiQ Roku QLED TV, consumers can stream their favourite shows, movies, or live TV via thousands of free and paid channels, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and more, as well as music services like Spotify and Apple Music. To celebrate the festive season, Roku customers can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

In addition, Roku TV models offer consumers automatic updates, a customisable home screen, and a powerful universal search function that shows results ordered by price. It is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home for easy voice control.

The new series can be purchased online at Amazon, offering UK customers a cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes for an affordable price.

CHiQ Roku TV models:

For more information, please visit www.roku.com or www.amazon.co.uk.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV- related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the availability, price, features, and functionality of the Roku products. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku and Roku TV are trademarks or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About CHiQ

CHiQ is a leading smart-appliance brand founded in 2014 with a focus on combining cutting-edge technology with modern design. Guided by its core philosophy, "smart with style", CHiQ seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with elegant design to enhance daily life. The brand's diverse portfolio spans TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, monitors, and more. Now, CHiQ has penetrated over 40 countries and regions with business scopes that cover major economies worldwide such as the European Union, ASEAN, Central and South America, the Middle East, Africa, South Korea, and many more. CHiQ has entered over 30 mainstream e-commerce platforms around the world including Amazon in Europe, Lazada, and Shopee in Southeast Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580457/Roku_launches_QLED_TV_models_CHiQ_UK.jpg