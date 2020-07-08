Rokt adds Global Entrepreneurs Katie May and Phit Lian Chong to Board of Directors

Founder of kidspot.com.au and previous CEO of ShippingEasy.com, May brings to the board a wealth of knowledge in e-commerce having built both from the ground up into multi-million dollar businesses. With deep expertise in SaaS, B2B and B2C, plus a long career in Marketing including CMO of seek.com.au, May's experience will be invaluable to the Rokt team as they forge ahead to become a billion dollar company.

"Rokt has quickly become an essential part of so many marque e-commerce tech stacks and I am delighted to be joining the Board at this pivotal moment in their journey," said Katie May. "Having seen first-hand the massive growth opportunity that exists in e-commerce, I was drawn to Rokt's AI, and their passion to make e-commerce smarter, faster and better for both the consumers and companies they touch."

Chong, former CEO of Jetstar Asia and one of Singapore's most lauded entrepreneurs, brings to the board extensive experience in scaling and developing major corporations. She has previously held the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at The Singapore Mint, CEO of Orange Star Group (Jetstar Asia)/ValuAir Ltd., CEO and Board member of Singbridge Corporate Pte Ltd, as well as numerous additional board and corporate advisory roles including Eu Yan Sang International Ltd, Tianjin Everbest Gear Company, TigerAirways Ltd, Temasek International Advisors, Mega Fortris Pte Ltd (an investment of Singapore Economic Development Board International), Singapore Polytechnic International and Singapore Science Centre Global.

"As both a Global business leader and entrepreneur, I am incredibly excited to be joining the Rokt Board of Directors and look forward to helping scale the business from a USD$100m ARR to fantastically higher heights," said Phit Lian Chong. "Alongside the other Board members, I am confident that Rokt will continue to deliver above and beyond expectations while transforming the experience and effectiveness of e-commerce."

"Both Katie May and Phit Lian Chong join Rokt at an incredibly exciting time as we go from strength to strength in revolutionizing e-commerce and the Transaction Moment," commented CEO and Chairperson of the Rokt Board, Bruce Buchanan. "The entire Board of Directors is committed to rapid expansion into new markets, deeper technical expertise and a deeper understanding of our clients' needs. With the global and entrepreneurial strength of our Board we are confident that we can deliver this."

May and Chong join existing board members Steve Krenzer (ex-Groupon), Bruce Buchanan (CEO and Chairperson), Tom Cowan (from TDM Growth Partners), John Ho (from Janchor Partners) and Bill Magnuson (from Braze) on the board of directors effective immediately. In addition, board members Tushar Roy (from Square Peg Capital) and Tek Heng (Company Secretary) will be stepping down from the board with the company's thanks for having contributed enormously to Rokt's success to date. Paul Bassat (Square Peg Capital) remains an alternate.

Rokt, who recently closed US$48m in their Series C investment round, has transformed e-commerce in over 11 countries by identifying that when customers are buying online as a consumer or on behalf of a business, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt's proprietary technology, machine learning and AI makes e-commerce smarter, faster and better. By unlocking the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment™, Rokt enables clients to stay ahead of their competition, and deliver a more relevant customer experience. Rokt currently solves complex e-commerce challenges for global clients including Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia and Wells Fargo.

