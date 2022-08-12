ROKIT Healthcare to Enable Innovation in Treatment of Diabetes Foot and Osteoarthritis Combining AI and 3D Bioprinting on Google Cloud

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKIT Healthcare, a company specializing in bio-healthcare, today announced it will provide a hyper-personalized medical platform that uses 3D bioprinting and AI technology built on Google Cloud, to innovate the treatment of osteoarthritis and diabetes feet. ROKIT Healthcare's AI solution accurately recognizes the affected area of the patient, using computer vision and deep-learning technology, and then outputs a patch with the same size and shape as the affected area to a 3D printer. The goal for this platform is to increase the treatment rate for chronic and complex diseases, improve access to medically underprivileged areas, and lower medical expenses.

Scene of the surgical treatment using Google Cloud and ROKIT AI organ regeneration platform

ROKIT Healthcare moved its existing infrastructure to Google Cloud and used Google Cloud's AI tools to expand its medical platform. ROKIT Healthcare has established a system that can reliably expand and operate medical platforms in various regions using Google Cloud's scalable, high-performance load-balancing service Cloud Load Balancing and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) , which provide a fully managed Kubernetes service.

Currently, ROKIT Healthcare has signed 10-year contracts with its customers worth about KRW 2.5 trillion in 20 countries around the world, increasing the number of countries in which it operates, such as UAE, Brazil, Malaysia, India, Turkiye, and Paraguay.

Andrew Chang, Managing Director of Google Cloud Korea, said, "This cooperation with ROKIT is very meaningful in that the company will be able to provide innovative treatment solutions for chronic diseases that have not previously been treated sufficiently. I'm pleased that we can help increase the reliability and scalability of ROKIT Healthcare's medical platform with Google Cloud solutions, including Vertex AI."

You Seok-hwan, CEO of ROKIT Healthcare, said, "We are confident that ROKIT Healthcare has introduced a leading system in the field of personalized regeneration including skin and cartilage. Through this cooperation with Google Cloud, ROKIT Healthcare expects to realize its vision to transform the medical paradigm more quickly. ROKIT Healthcare will build a medical platform that can tap the collective intelligence of doctors all over the world and quickly spread solutions that can cure disease in a short time at a low cost."

