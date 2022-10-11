ROKiT Cities Albania launches low-cost Wi-Fi service in Tirana

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Cities Albania, a partnership between Tirana-based Aksent and ROKiT Cities, has launched in Albania's capital city Tirana as the first phase of the plan to bring out-of-home Wi-Fi services throughout Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

ROKiT Cities, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies, deploys proprietary Wi-Fi technologies to deliver wireless internet-connectivity services aimed at connecting people to the world, encouraging economic expansion, driving e-commerce while reducing the digital divide and increasing educational and financial inclusion

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT, said "We're delighted with the successful launch of our low-cost out-of-home wi-fi service in Tirana and now look forward to further roll-outs across the Balkans in the coming months."

The ROKiT Group of companies https://rokit.com/ is a next-generation conglomerate with interests in mobile phones, drinks, eBikes, apparel, content creation and distribution, technologies and services. ROKiT has been providing mobile services and Wi-Fi products globally for more than 20 years and ROKiT Cities ambition is the installation of faster and more cost-effective Wi-Fi XL across the globe to encourage economic expansion, helping drive e-commerce and reducing the digital divide.

SOURCE ROKiT