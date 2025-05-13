Rokid Showcases AR Spatial at IOT Solutions World Congress 2025, Highlighting Global Vision for Augmented Reality

BARCELONA, Spain, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a leading augmented reality (AR) innovator, is presenting its latest flagship product, the Rokid AR Spatial, at the IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The company will join the world's top tech companies to explore the future of connected industries and immersive solutions.

The showcase of Rokid AR Spatial marks a continued push into the European market for the Hangzhou-based company, following its celebrated success at CES 2025 and Milan Design Week earlier this year. At IOTSWC 2025, Rokid engages with enterprise leaders, industry professionals, and solution providers across smart manufacturing, design, and digital care.

Designed to merge immersive technology with everyday usability, Rokid AR Spatial offers a portable, stylish, and ergonomic alternative to traditional AR headsets. Weighing just 75 grams, the glasses resemble high-end sunglasses but deliver a powerful visual experience equivalent to a 300-inch display. Featuring multi-screen interaction, Bluetooth connectivity, and enterprise-ready performance, AR Spatial supports a wide range of professional use cases, from fieldwork and remote collaboration to 3D visualization and mobile productivity.

Built with aerospace-grade materials and equipped with the proprietary YodaOS-Master and advanced optics, the device combines performance with contemporary design precision, validated by the Milano Design Week Zona Sarpi Award. Its integration of virtual elements into physical space benefits professionals in various industrial operations, bridging creativity with functionality.

Rokid's presence at IOTSWC 2025 underscores its commitment to advancing AR technology as a core productivity tool for the connected future. The congress brings together over 400 exhibitors and 12,000 qualified buyers across 100+ countries, offering a high-value stage for cross-border collaboration and innovation exchange. IOTSWC attendees can learn more about Rokid as well as its AR glasses by visiting Rokid booth inside the BARCELONA - GRAN VIA VENUE Hall 8, B60-3.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company dedicated to human-computer interaction for over a decade. As pioneers of AR, Rokid devotes itself to the R&D of hardware and software products for AR headsets and ecological architecture. The magic of AR leaves nobody behind. Rokid has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

For media inquiries or to request a demonstration of Rokid AR Spatial, please contact pr@rokid.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686359/mmexport1747146480732.jpg