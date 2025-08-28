Rokid Glasses Make Debut at IFA 2025, Inviting Attendees to See Beyond Reality

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in Augmented Reality (AR) and human-computer interaction, will showcase its latest innovations at IFA 2025, inviting attendees to See Beyond Reality at their Booth in Hall 6.2 Stand 169. Visitors will get a chance to experience the future via Rokid's full suite of category leading entertainment and productivity AR and AI wearable including the brand new Rokid Glasses – making its first public consumer appearance at the show.

The Rokid Glasses advance what wearable technology can do by blending AI, AR, and a smart 12MP first-person camera into a sleek, ultra-lightweight 49g frame. Boosting productivity, the Rokid Glasses act as a true AI-driven smart assistant, transforming everyday experiences into seamless, hands-free interactions. From real-time multi-language translation that breaks down communication barriers, to instant object recognition and AI-powered problem solving, Rokid Glasses make complex tasks intuitive and accessible. The Rokid Glasses feature integrated premium audio ensures users can enjoy music, take calls, or stay on top of notifications without ever pulling out a phone, while the first-person camera captures life's moments from your POV. Together, these features deliver a powerful fusion of lifestyle integration and advanced technology, making Rokid Glasses not just a gadget, but a smarter way to engage with the world. The lightweight frame supports customizable lenses for myopia or astigmatism, and the rechargeable case extends use with up to ten full charges, ensuring uninterrupted performance on the go.

With this launch, Rokid reaffirms its position as a global leader in AR innovation, delivering a product that truly empowers users to see, interact with, and experience the future in ways that go beyond the limits of the physical world—making advanced technology both accessible and meaningful for everyone.

IFA attendees can visit Rokid at Booth H6.2-169 from September 5–9, 2025, to experience the future of AR and AI wearables first-hand. Media are invited to book private demos and interviews in advance, please email jingwen.wang@rokid.com.

With over a decade of innovation in augmented realities, self-designed Android-based ecosystem YodaOS-Master, computer vision, optical display, and AI system design, Rokid has deployed AR and AI products in more than 80 countries, empowering users and industries to work, play, and connect in new ways.

