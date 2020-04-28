Rogers International Commodity Index® (RICI®): Effective With the RICI® April 2020 Roll Period, the Crude Oil (CL) Contract Will Roll From September (U) To October (V)

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Rogers and Beeland Interests, Inc. announce that effective with the Rogers International Commodity Index® (RICI®) April 2020 roll period, which roll period begins on April 29, 2020, the RICI and RICI Energy sub-index Crude Oil (CL) contract will roll from the September (U) contract to the October (V) contract. This decision is taken in light of recent Crude Oil price volatility in an effort to help reduce or avoid unintended effects of very small or negative Crude Oil contract pricing on RICI and RICI Energy sub-index calculations. Other than as stated above, the RICI and RICI Energy sub-index rolls will proceed as the RICI Handbook methodology provides for an ordinary roll. In advance of the RICI and RICI Energy sub-index May 2020 roll period, Beeland Interests will evaluate and announce whether and to what month the Crude Oil October (V) contract will roll during such roll period.



The RICI represents the value of a compendium (or "basket") of globally traded commodities employed in the global economy (38 commodity futures contracts), ranging from agricultural and energy products to metals and minerals. The RICI and its various sub-indexes are used by many investment banks and investors throughout the world.

A copy of the current RICI Handbook may be downloaded free of charge at the following Internet link: http://www.beelandinterests.com/RICI%20Handbook.html

Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the RICI in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the Index. The RICI Committee, currently chaired by Jim Rogers, determines the Index components and weights. Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts – Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.

"Jim Rogers", "James Beeland Rogers, Jr.", and "Rogers" are trademarks and service marks of, and "Rogers International Commodity Index" and "RICI" are registered trademarks and service marks of, Beeland Interests, Inc., which are used subject to license. The personal names and likeness of Jim Rogers/James Beeland Rogers, Jr. are owned and licensed by James Beeland Rogers, Jr.

