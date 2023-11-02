Rococo Chocolates unveils special new 'Cru Criollo' truffle

Award-winning chocolate maker uses ultra rare cocoa to mark its 40th anniversary celebrations

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury chocolate maker Rococo Chocolates has launched an exclusive new truffle made from the world's rarest cocoa - criollo.

The Cru Criollo is being released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the award-winning chocolaterie, which was founded in Chelsea in 1983 by acclaimed chocolate maker Chantal Coady OBE.

The Cru Criollo has been made possible thanks to a new partnership with ground-breaking Italian chocolate producer Domori, which has dedicated 30 years to saving the precious criollo from extinction.

The Cru Criollo truffle is crafted with three different couvertures from 100% criollo beans harvested at small, biodiversity rich cocoa plantations in Venezuela. Each oblong truffle weighs eight grams and will cost £3.50 - comfortably making it the most expensive and prized chocolate on the market.

Criollo is the rarest varietal of cocoa and represents only 0.01% of global production. The low levels of tannins account for its incomparable quality, smoothness and creaminess. Aficionados recognise it as the 'pinnacle' of chocolate.

Criollo was close to extinction until Domori and a small group of dedicated growers took the lead in 1994 to begin preserving its cultivation in Venezuela. Under the guidance of Gianluca Franzoni, the founder of Domori, a world heritage site was established and remains dedicated to the protection of criollo.

Following production at Domori's factory in Turin, the Cru Criollo is handcrafted into truffles by expert chefs at Rococo's recipe development headquarters in London.

Creative director Chantal Coady, who was awarded an OBE in 2014 by Queen Elizabeth for "Services to chocolate", has overseen production of the Cru Criollo.

Ms Coady said: "I am extremely excited about this new product. I am well acquainted with the delicacy of this exquisite cocoa. I think our customers will love it."

Jean-Pierre Willemsen, General Manager of Prestat Group, added: "Criollo represents the pinnacle of chocolate and it is only right that Rococo can now offer this experience to our loyal customers.'

The Cru Criollo will be available at Rococo's stores in Chelsea and Marylebone High Street. Select media tastings guided by Chantal Coady will be held throughout November.

Contact press@prestat.co.uk

Visit: www.rococochocolates.com

SOURCE Rococo Chocolates