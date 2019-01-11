Rockwood Capital adds Tara McCann and Injong Kim to Capital and Client Strategies Team

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwood Capital, LLC ("Rockwood"), a private real estate investment firm, today announced that it has added two senior professionals to its Capital and Client Strategies team: Tara McCann, as Managing Director, and Injong Kim, as Director. Both will be based in Rockwood's New York City office.

Ms. McCann will manage Rockwood's client relations and fundraising initiatives on a global basis and will sit on the firm's Investment Strategy Committee. Mr. Kim will focus on client relations and fundraising in Asia. Ms. McCann and Mr. Kim will both be responsible for the development and execution of capital strategies and investment products for domestic and international investors.

Ms. McCann has over 20 years of experience in real estate finance. Prior to joining Rockwood she held senior roles in strategy development, investor relations, acquisitions, and investment banking. Most recently she was a Managing Director at USAA Real Estate where she led strategy development and capital raising for the firm's affiliate, Square Mile Capital.

"We are delighted to welcome Tara to Rockwood," said Tyson Skillings, Managing Partner. "Her leadership skills and deep industry experience, including capital raising, strategy development and transaction underwriting, make her ideally suited for this role."

Mr. Kim has over 11 years of experience in real estate finance. Prior to joining Rockwood, Mr. Kim was a Senior Portfolio Manager for the National Pension Service of the Republic of Korea ("NPS") where he focused on global real estate investments and portfolio management. His responsibilities at NPS included direct investments, fund investments, joint ventures, co-investments and other private portfolio equity.

"We are very pleased that Injong has joined the team," said Walter Schmidt, Senior Managing Partner. "We believe that we will benefit greatly from his expertise, investor mindset and relationships with real estate professionals all over the world."

About Rockwood Capital

Rockwood Capital, LLC (Rockwood) is a real estate investment management firm founded in 1995 that provides equity capital combined with real estate operating expertise for the repositioning, recapitalization, development and redevelopment of residential, office, research and development, retail and hotel space in key markets throughout the United States. Rockwood and its principals have invested on behalf of their clients approximately $28.9 billion of real estate through commingled funds and separate accounts. Rockwood is a 76-person organization with offices in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, and Los Angeles, CA that manages a portfolio of approximately $3.6 billion of net equity value in approximately $7.1 billion of gross real estate value as of 9/30/2018. Rockwood's investors include sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, funds of funds, high net worth individuals and family offices.

