Rockwell Automation to Launch Emulate3D Factory Test at Hannover Messe 2025

Enterprise-scale digital twins unlock new possibilities for virtual controls testing

HANNOVER, Germany, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will officially launch Emulate3D® Factory Test ™ capabilities at Hannover Messe 2025, taking place 31 March - 4 April in Hannover, Germany.

With NVIDIA Omniverse APIs and OpenUSD now integrated, this milestone release is redefining digital twin technology and introduces powerful new capabilities designed to enable factory-scale virtual controls testing, helping manufacturers validate automation systems before deployment through virtual Factory Acceptance Testing.

"Scaling digital twins to the full factory level is critical for modern industrial operations," said Matheus Bulho, senior vice president, software and control, Rockwell Automation. "With the launch of Emulate3D Factory Test, manufacturers can now test, iterate and optimize their automation systems with greater accuracy and efficiency – before a single piece of equipment is installed."

Factories are complex, with thousands of moving parts, high-speed machinery and interconnected systems that require precise coordination. Factory Test is built to handle this complexity by providing a modular modeling approach, allowing teams to build, verify and combine mechanical, electrical, controls process, robotics and device behavior models into a unified digital twin.

At launch, Emulate3D Factory Test will introduce key capabilities, including:

Multi-model orchestration – Synchronizing multiple system models for factory-scale testing

Modern DevOps workflows – Streamlining version control, testing and deployment while allowing all stakeholders to work from the latest version, track changes in real time and maintain alignment across teams

Test Runner – Enabling repeatable, automated testing at scale

Fault Framework – Simulating fault conditions to access system resilience

Advanced full-factory visualization – Powered by NVIDIA Omniverse APIs, initially available via private preview.

"NVIDIA Omniverse and OpenUSD are redefining how industries use AI-driven simulation to optimize design and operations," said Brian Harrison, senior director of Omniverse at NVIDIA. "With Emulate3D Factory Test, Rockwell Automation is integrating Omniverse technologies and OpenUSD to bring next-generation digital twins to the industrial sector, helping teams simulate, validate and optimize complex manufacturing systems at scale."

The introduction of Factory Test represents another milestone in the journey toward more intelligent, autonomous operations.

Rockwell will showcase Emulate3D Factory Test at Hannover Messe 2025 where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the software's capabilities and see how advanced simulation and digital twin technology are enabling factory-scale automation.

