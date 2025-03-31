Rockwell Automation Revolutionizes Motor Controls with Smarter and Safer M100 Electronic Motor Starter

Rockwell's traditional motor starters lay a robust foundation for customizable motor control solutions including starting, stopping and protecting motors. Building on this legacy, the new M100 Electronic Motor Starter seamlessly integrates into intelligent motor control setups, boosting productivity and minimizing downtime. It serves as a cost-effective, space-efficient option, boasting an extensive range of features designed to improve performance across various applications. Notably, the M100 incorporates point-on-wave (POW) switching technology.

The new M100 Electronic Motor Starter offers zero stacking with no derating up to 55C, providing flexibility in installation without compromising performance. Removable terminal blocks, available in both screw and push-in variants, add convenience and adaptability. The M100 also supports direct-on-line (DOL), reversing, and safety capabilities in the same form factor, showcasing its flexibility in various operational scenarios.

"Our M100 Electronic Motor Starter represents a significant leap forward in motor starting technology and Rockwell's motor control portfolio," said Bill Meindl, business manager for industrial components, Rockwell Automation. "Its advanced features, including point-on-wave switching technology, significantly boosts productivity while minimizing valuable panel space, delivering a powerful solution that aligns with the evolving needs of the industry."

Embedded features such as electronic overload protection, phase loss detection, phase imbalance monitoring, and weld detection contribute to a comprehensive safety net, making the M100 an invaluable asset in critical operations. Additionally, with the growing importance of functional safety for end users, the M100 represents an expansion in the motor starting portfolio to now include SIL3 certified models, providing added peace of mind and compliance with high safety standards.

Learn more about the M100 Electronic Motor Starter on Rockwell's website or contact your distributor.

