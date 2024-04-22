Rockwell Automation Launches New Centralized Motor Control Solutions at Hannover Messe 2024

New FLEXLINE 3500 motor control centers deliver real-time data that helps manufacturers increase productivity and save energy

DUSSELDORF, Germany, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, launched the FLEXLINE™ 3500, a new low voltage motor control center (MCC) for IEC markets globally, which can be seen at the Hannover Messe 2024 trade fair in Germany today.

With this motor control center, manufacturers can unlock production data and increase uptime and productivity through a portfolio of smart products. By integrating with smart motor control devices, the FLEXLINE 3500 MCC delivers real-time operation and diagnostic data for critical equipment.

"Hannover is a world-leading trade show with industry-critical themes such as Industry 4.0, intelligent devices and sustainability taking center stage," explained Diego Wilches, global product manager, Rockwell Automation. "Our connected technology delivers real-time operation data, letting manufacturers see and solve downtime problems before they occur, as well as increasing motor control energy efficiency and reducing power consumption across operations. Hannover is the ideal venue to launch this new offering."

The modular motor control center design is customizable to meet many low-voltage motor control applications and factory footprints while the technology is engineered for a wide range of industries, from food and beverage to oil and gas. And when FLEXLINE 3500 motor control centers are integrated with smart variable frequency drives, manufacturers can significantly reduce power consumption.

Additionally, the motor control center is engineered to integrate motor control and power distribution into one centralized package, meeting IEC 61439-1&2 standards for global customers. The smart devices within FLEXLINE motor control centers help deliver significant benefits:

Reduce unplanned downtime with alarms and advanced diagnostic information

Reduce maintenance and energy costs

Increase production throughput

Improve plant and personnel safety

Reduce engineering and commissioning costs

Support sustainability and environmental footprint due to less cables needed.

"Incorporating intelligence into manufacturing is a major shift we are seeing manufacturers deploy strategically. And with the introduction of the FLEXLINE 3500 motor control center, Rockwell Automation brings greater insights to plant operators," said Craig Resnick, vice president, consulting, ARC Advisory Group. "By enabling more data-driven decision making through smart motor control technology, manufacturers can improve profitability, productivity and operational efficiency."

The specifications of the new FLEXLINE 3500 MCC match a wide range of industrial applications and manufacturing needs. For the complete list of specifications and detailed product information, visit rok.auto/flexline.

The motor control center is now available for order and on display at the Hannover booth for CUBIC, a Rockwell Automation company, in hall 12, stand D52.

