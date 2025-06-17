Rockwell Automation introduces PointMax I/O to empower flexible industrial system design and reduce operational complexity

New I/O solution gives manufacturers greater design freedom to build smarter, more adaptable machines

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of PointMax™ I/O, a flexible remote input/output (I/O) system designed to help manufacturers tackle the growing complexity of modern industrial operations.

As manufacturing environments become increasingly dynamic and interconnected, the ability to quickly adapt system architectures is more important than ever. Traditional I/O systems, which rely on extensive wiring and large control cabinets, are becoming harder to scale and maintain as production demands grow and equipment footprints shrink. To keep pace, manufacturers need flexible and efficient solutions that allow for design flexibility without adding unnecessary complexity.

PointMax I/O was built to address the real-world constraints manufacturers face on the plant floor. Its modular design supports scalable and easily reconfigurable I/O deployments—freeing engineers from the constraints of rigid, centralized control systems. For both new machine builds and existing equipment, PointMax I/O delivers the flexibility today's fast-paced manufacturing operations demand.

"Customers are looking for smarter, more adaptable solutions that remove friction from system design and maintenance," says Karthikeyan Mahalingam, product manager at Rockwell Automation. "PointMax I/O delivers on that need by offering a simpler way to connect devices, gather insights and keep operations running smoothly. It's about giving manufacturers more control and fewer constraints as they scale."

With maximum design freedom and seamless integration with Logix 5000 controllers, PointMax I/O is well suited for high-performance environments that need reliability and real-time communication. It's also built to withstand tough industrial conditions, making it a strong fit for a wide range of applications.

The system is being showcased for the first time this week at ROKLive EMEA in Rome, where attendees can explore the technology through live demonstrations, hands-on labs and technical sessions.

PointMax I/O is expected to be available for order in Q3 2025. To learn more, visit Rockwell's website.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

