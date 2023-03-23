Rockwell Automation Honors PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem companies in EMEA for Innovation, Sustainability and Business Impact

BRUSSELS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced this year's winning partner companies as it closed out its PartnerNetwork Conference EMEA in Sitges, Spain.

The invitation-only event was focused on redefining possibilities by working together while reinforcing the value of the global community towards advancing customer successes.

From in-session discussions to engaging industry networking events, partners were on full display throughout the conference, but especially during the second annual Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Awards, which recognize the achievements of organizations that have successfully planned and executed innovative and transformational solutions.

These organizations have found ways to impact one or more areas of their businesses through the application of digital and disruptive technologies from Rockwell Automation and its partners.

"Rockwell Automation is strong largely due to our partnerships," said Christian Reuter, regional vice president market access, Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Rockwell Automation. "With access to their best-in-class products, services, and solutions, we are all able to deliver the highest value to our customers. All the nominees and award winners demonstrated exactly that, so I would like to congratulate them all. We are excited about the progress and successes of this year's winners and are looking forward to exploring more opportunities together in the coming year."

Innovation Award winners:

Distributor Innovation Award – Technology BSA–EDGE Group - Italy

System Integrator Innovation Award – Falcon Group – UAE

Technology Partner Innovation Award – METTLER TOLEDO – Global

Partner of the Year Award winners:

Distributor Partner of The Year Award – North – Hanley Automation – Ireland

Distributor Partner of The Year Award – South – Edge Group – Italy

Distributor Partner of The Year Award – Central – Routeco GmbH – Austria

Distributor Partner of The Year Award – META – AB Market Otomasyon – Turkey

System Integrator Partner of The Year Award – North – Mongstad TavleTeknikk AS – Norway

System Integrator Partner of The Year Award – South – Adasoft – Spain

System Integrator Partner of The Year Award – Central – WASKO S.A. – Poland

System Integrator Partner of The Year Award – META – Energy Drive – South Africa

Technology Partner of The Year Award – CoreTigo – Israel

OEM Partner of The Year Award – Groninger & Co. GmbH – Germany

Sustainability Award winner:

Sustainability Award – TECNOLOGÍAS DE CONTROL Y ACCIONAMIENTOS S.L. – Spain

