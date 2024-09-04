Rockwell Automation Announces PlantPAx DCS helps The Royal Mint Process with its New E-Waste Electronics Precious Metal-Recovery Facility in Llantrisant

After two years of design and manufacture, the new plant is now operational and provides a strong foundation for further expansion of this facility to support the world's challenges with electronic waste.

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is proud to support The Royal Mint's Precious Metals Recovery facility – which uses the PlantPAx® DCS (distributed control system) to manage and control the gold extraction process.

The deployment of the PlantPAx® DCS at The Royal Mint's facility in Llantrisant, Wales, is the most recent chapter in a successful 15-year working relationship between Rockwell Automation and The Royal Mint. The system is used to monitor and control a chemical extraction process that can recover gold from waste printed circuit board equipment. The extraction technology, which was only at lab scale a few years ago, has been successfully scaled and is now operational at its site in Llantrisant.

"It's incredibly exciting to see new technology taking huge strides like this," said Phil Hadfield, UK managing director at Rockwell Automation. "With e-waste being a major sustainability challenge across the globe, technologies like this are essential towards carbon reduction and material re-use."

According to Statista, electronic waste is one of the world's fastest-growing waste streams. With 62 million metric tons generated across the world in 2022, the volume of discarded electronic material has nearly doubled since 2010. With e-waste generation forecast to exceed 80 million metric tons by 2030, improved recycling and recovery infrastructure will be needed.

Tony Baker, director of manufacturing innovation at The Royal Mint, said: "The successful collaboration with Rockwell Automation and the deployment of its DCS solution allowed us to demonstrate the technical viability of the technology to operate at scale. This puts us firmly on the road to our 4,000-ton per annum target, and discussions are already well underway with regards to usage of the recovered materials, as are the plans to expand the technology further."

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is one of Britain's oldest companies and the original maker of UK coins. Today The Royal Mint is a premium British maker, providing carefully crafted coins and precious metal products for the UK and overseas.

