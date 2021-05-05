Rockstar® Reignites The Hustle Around The World

'Life is Your Stage' debuts with three films – featured on the brand's YouTube channel – that celebrate the grit and determination of those powering through their daily hustle: a gamer, an office worker, and a bedroom rapper. The films follow the authentic stories of these go-getters, sharing their hard work, passion, progress, and what helps them succeed.

Mark Kirkham, Vice President and General Manager, Sports, Energy & Juice, Global Beverages, PepsiCo, commented, "We're excited to officially spotlight the Rockstar Energy Drink relaunch internationally as we meet rising consumer demands for functional beverages. Energy is a growth category we see accelerating around the world - and one that is overdue for a refresh. With this global campaign, we want to redefine how consumers see Rockstar Energy Drink and celebrate hardworking, passionate hustlers who want to get things done."

Driven by extensive insights collected through interviews with almost 3,000 consumers around the world, the international campaign looks to engage with local audiences, with more than 70 variants of the hero films and other content created for more than 30 markets. The integrated effort will appear across multiple channels, including out of home, digital, social, and in-store. A new visual identity, produced in-house by PepsiCo's Global Design team, premieres on bold packaging. The portfolio-wide refresh modernizes the iconic star logo with an elevated color palette of metallic gold and black.

Stephen White, Senior Director, Design, PepsiCo Global Beverages: "We are excited to take the new design system to the next level on the international stage. With this new visual identity for Rockstar Energy Drink, we hope to elevate the brand and make it more distinctive and inviting for our consumers around the world."

In addition, Rockstar will assemble the Rockstar Energy Hustle Collective – a group of influential and emerging entrepreneurs, musicians, and artists from around the world – to co-create content and spotlight other hardworking hustlers throughout the year.

Rockstar contains B vitamins, ginseng, and taurine, as well as ingredients that provide an energy boost like caffeine and guarana. Since PepsiCo announced the acquisition of Rockstar, the brand has continued its growth momentum, with Rockstar products currently available in over 20 flavors, including zero sugar varieties, at convenience and grocery outlets in more than 30 countries around the world.

The bedroom rapper: The spot follows a musician as she creates her own stage in life. From the makeshift recording studios to the endless hours of producing, this hustler has the grit and determination to realize her full potential and a Rockstar to help her achieve it.

The office worker: The spot shines the light on an office worker powering through afternoon meetings, office deliveries and small talk with colleagues. Rockstar is there to reignite the drive to keep moving forward – straight to a promotion and new office.

The gamer: The spot follows the life of a hardcore gamer. From long sessions with worthy adversaries to sore thumbs, our gamer has a Rockstar at the ready to power through and take the title.

About Rockstar Energy

Rockstar, founded in 2001, produces beverages that celebrate the hardworking hustlers around the world who have the grit and determination needed to make things happen. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products available at convenience and grocery outlets in more than 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. PepsiCo purchased the energy beverage in March 2020. In addition to Rockstar, PepsiCo owns the Sting and Adrenaline Rush brands, as well as GameFuel and AMP.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

