ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK® INVITES FANS TO 'PRESS PLAY' ON THE THINGS THEY LOVE WITH LAUNCH OF ITS NEW GLOBAL PLATFORM

Rockstar is marking its evolution with the global launch of its new platform, 'Press Play'. This year, the re-energised positioning will be activated through music, kicking off with an in-app concert experience on Spotify.

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink® is excited to announce its new global platform, 'Press Play', the brand's re-energised positioning, which aims to give fans the fuel to say yes to the things they love to do.

Throughout 2023 Rockstar Energy is venturing further into the world of music by encouraging music lovers to 'Press Play' on the sounds they love, and the music that gets them hyped. By fuelling their energy through exclusive music partnerships and events, Rockstar is leaving fans fully energised for the moments they live for.

To bring the new global positioning to life, Rockstar is announcing a new digital experience on Spotify, the world's most popular audio service, that will provide fans with a revolutionary in-app concert experience. Aligned with the evolved brand positioning, the digital experience, launching this summer, will encourage fans to 'Press Play' on the things they love and have passion for, setting them up to make the most of their free time

In addition to the Spotify campaign, Rockstar will connect the digital and physical worlds with online and OOH activations to cement the newly evolved brand positioning amongst music fans throughout the year. This includes the announcement of partnerships with several chart-topping artists, along with the chance to win six-month free Spotify premium subscription codes by purchasing Rockstar Energy cans from selected retailers across Europe and the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to officially announce the global launch of 'Press Play' and be the first brand to bring a unique gig like this to our fans globally with the support of Spotify, a leader in the music streaming industry", said Bart LaCount, Vice President, International Beverages Marketing at PepsiCo.

"With our 'Press Play' platform, we are committed to delivering the boost needed to be your best self and do the things you love. The Spotify partnership and upcoming digital events illustrate our commitment to this mission, as it will set up music fans for an unforgettable experience."

Kristiana Carlet, Head of International Sales from Spotify said: "Rockstar's latest campaign shows what's possible on Spotify with our innovative tech. With Spotify, Rockstar is transforming the way brands can connect and reach their audiences by building such a creative and engaging experience that reimagines how we can connect with artists. We're focused on personalisation, discovery and interactivity at Spotify, and are thrilled that Rockstar chose to work with us to bring their latest campaign to life."

The new 'Press Play' platform will be rolled out across Europe and the Middle East with virtual performances and more set to be announced ahead of summer 2023.

For more information on the Rockstar Energy Drink platform and the upcoming performances, including the artist line-up and how to tune in, follow @RockstarEnergy and @Spotify on Instagram, or visit www.rockstarenergy.com.

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Rockstar Energy

Rockstar, founded in 2001, produces beverages that aim to fuel those who need and love to do-it-all. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products available at convenience and grocery outlets in more than 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavours. PepsiCo purchased the energy beverage leader in March 2020. In addition to Rockstar, PepsiCo owns the Sting and Adrenaline Rush brands, as well as GameFuel and AMP.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the centre of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Spotify

Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 100 million tracks and over 5 million podcasts titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free music listening experience. Today, Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 515m users, including 210m subscribers in over 180 markets.

