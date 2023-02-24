ROCKSTAR® ENERGY DRINK HOSTS AN EPIC PRE-PARTY WITH MISTAJAM, RAYE, TOM GRENNAN AND ELLA EYRE

The pre-party marked the launch of Rockstar Energy Drink's latest campaign 'Press Play', which recognises that the most unforgettable nights out start with a switch, turning up the energy from day to night.

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Rockstar® Energy Drink hosted 150 party-goers at Manchester's Lock91 for the most exclusive pre-party of the year. Celebrating the pivotal, make-or-break moment between work and play, the intimate gig featured performances from MistaJam and his chart-topping guests, Raye, Tom Grennan and Ella Eyre. Bringing the hottest tunes and unrivalled vibes, Rockstar took the nightlife and party standards Mancunians' are known for to a whole new level.

MistaJam performs at The Rockstar Energy Press Play Pre-Party at Lock91 in Manchester.

Preventing a lull in motivation between work and play, Rockstar fuelled the energy while MistaJam's dance bangers had the crowd moving to the beat. Lucky party-goers gained access to the event after securing free tickets via the talent and Rockstar's instagrams.

While fans sipped Rockstar Energy Drink, MistaJam had the crowd going wild with hit songs including, 'If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)'. Raye performed the viral and chart-topping song 'Escapism', while Tom Grennan gave it his all with his latest single 'Here', and Ella Eyre took us back in time with her chart-topping hit 'Waiting All Night' and belted out crowd favourite 'Deep Down'.

Following the stellar evening, MistaJam said: "Last night we hosted an unforgettable pre-party with some of the UK's top artists. The atmosphere was on fire, the crowd was going wild, and Rockstar Energy Drink had the room feeling electric. We set a new precedent for the pre-party and I'm excited to see how Press Play inspires partygoers everywhere to make the most of every moment."

The one-of-a-kind pre-party marked the launch of Rockstar's newest campaign, 'Press Play' which recognises that the most unforgettable nights out start with a switch - creating a moment in between work and play that puts you in the party mood.

For those seeking to fuel the moments they want to remember with the energy they need to do so, Rockstar Energy Drink is available at supermarkets and retailers nationally.

About Rockstar Energy

Rockstar, founded in 2001, produces beverages that aim to fuel those who need and love to do-it-all. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products available at convenience and grocery outlets in more than 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavours. PepsiCo purchased the energy beverage leader in March 2020. In addition to Rockstar, PepsiCo owns the Sting and Adrenaline Rush brands, as well as GameFuel and AMP.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About MistaJam

MistaJam is one of British Dance music's most influential characters. He is a cornerstone, trusted tastemaker, and cultural pioneer with a passion for making people dance. He initially came to prominence as a multiple award-winning, globaltrack-breakingbroadcaster and radio personality but 2023 sees him focus on his first love: making music. His rise as an artist, producer and songwriter has been seismic in a short amount of time. While his records and remixes speed toward half a billion combined cross-platform streams his 2021 single 'If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know) is certified gold by the BPI, with 250 million cumulative streams alone. Jam remains in high demand as a remixer; lending his signature energy to reworks for artists such as James Hype, Topic & A7S, Piero Pirupa andFelix Jaehn. His 2023 campaign begins with a pumping, pulsating club release 'Defibrillator'on Noizu's Techne imprint, which will lead up to his first major single release since signing toVirgin Music Germany, under the Universal Music Group. As a broadcaster, MistaJam is a multiple award winner and a passionate advocate for the power of Dance music. He launched Capital Dance-launched with Global Media, Europe's Biggest commercial radio broadcaster-as the UK's biggest Dance music station thanks to record-breaking Rajar listening figures approaching a million listeners a week. MistaJam's music-related journey has covered many chapters and it still feels like he's only just beginning. If there were a mould to be carved as the benchmark for careers in music, MistaJam's name would be firmly in conversation.

About Raye

Four times BRIT nominated, RAYE is one of the most streamed artists in the world with over 3 billion streams of her music. She has a double-platinum, five platinum, three gold and five silver singles to her name. She is also indisputably one of the UK's premier songwriters. Her songs have amassed over 3.5 billion streams, having written for some of the world's biggest artists including: John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Khalid, David Guetta, Diplo, and Beyonce. In 2019 she was awarded The BMI Impact Award in recognition of her 'ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music, in 2022 she was nominated for the Ivors Songwriter of the year. The emotionally raw, in-your-face anthem Hard Out Here, marked the singer-songwriter's first solo music in over a year and her official debut as an independent artist. The following singles, included Escapism which became a world wide smash hit leading to the widespread discovery of RAYE the artist, ahead of the release of her debut album My 21st Century Blues. It's RAYE part two. RAYE on her own terms. It's the RAYE of old, but reloaded. These are songs made by RAYE, for RAYE, but within that they're for everyone who has faced and overcome adversity. They're also anthems for other women in the industry, or stuck in a cycle of misogyny.

About Tom Grennan

A chart-topping BRIT and lvor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter, Tom Grennan's third album 'What Ifs & Maybes', will be available on 9th June 2023 via Insanity Records. The album is matched with the euphoric, gospel-inspired new single 'Here'. Released just last week, the song symbolises a story of solidarity in trying times, and a crucial message of togetherness.

About Ella Eyre

With an already incredible array of achievements to her name, Ella Eyre closed off 2022 having had a smash hit 'Deep down' which achieved 100 million streams in under 5 months. The festival season saw her performing at monumental events, including the Queen's Jubilee, and most recently she took to the Royal Albert Hall stage for the James Bond 60th Anniversary "The Sound of 007". All the while working on her upcoming album. Known for her fierce energy and soulful voice, Ella Eyre has been unstoppable since her first album, with a knack for big hits; We Don't Have To Take Our clothes Off, Came Here For Love, Just Got Paid, New Me & Answerphone – totaling at over 1.8 billion streams. She has co-written and collaborated with the likes of Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Alok, Becky Hill, and Sonny Fodera, to name a few, and has an extensive list of successes including a double platinum UK #1 single, a BRIT Award, two MOBO Awards, two further platinum selling singles and a UK Top 5 album.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009380/MistaJam_at_The_Rockstar_Energy_Press_Play_Pre_Party.jpg

