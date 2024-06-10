DUBAI, UAE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative snack-sized apple brand, Rockit is gearing up for its biggest season yet, with the company set to export over 200 million apples - almost double last year's volume.

The New Zealand-based company will also be exporting year-round for the first time to its ever-expanding network of international markets, and is launching a new marketing campaign in the Middle East to help drive consumer demand.

Rockit™ Apple fired up to Ready. Set. Rockit. into record season

Market Manager for the Middle East, Ziad El Chawa says 2024 is going to be a record year for Rockit in the Middle East, off the back of strong 31 percent growth in 2023 (versus 2022).

"To drive consumer demand for increased volumes of Rockit™ apples arriving in market, we are focusing on interactive marketing activity to connect to millions of new consumers with our unique point of difference and engaging attitude," says Ziad.

As new season apples land in the Middle East, Rockit is launching its Ready. Set. Rockit. campaign, featuring fitness and logical games challenging consumers to complete exercises in-store to win health inspired prizes.

Marketing Executive for the Middle East, Suha Dassouki, says as part of its goal to become the world's most loved apple brand, Rockit engages with consumers in a refreshing and energetic way.

"Our latest Ready. Set. Rockit. campaign features an aspirational local family enjoying the Rockit energy and vitality to better connect with Middle Eastern consumers, while inspiring them to adapt a healthy lifestyle and enjoy every moment. This is reflected throughout the campaign, offering families a unique and fun experience, both in-store and online."

Suha says Rockit is also giving consumers across the GCC the chance to win one of 80 gym kits to elevate their gym experience and achieve their fitness goals.

"We can't wait to continue disrupting the apple category by offering a unique consumer experience and doing things differently through our strong brand, marketing positioning and innovation as we take on our strongest season yet," concludes Suha.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428230/Rockit_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428231/Rockit_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428232/Rockit_Logo.jpg