Rochtaine Launches Global Luxury Property Portfolio

New Company to bring customised experiences to discerning global clientele that combines luxury and art

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochtaine, a new luxury travel operator with a unique global portfolio of villas has been launched today. It will offer villas and residences across the most sought-after destinations around the world. It is launching with its global portfolio of luxury properties and a mission of aligning with modern-day discerning leisure and business travellers who expect outstanding quality and flawless purpose-driven services and experiences. The Rochtaine experience provides a commitment to bring immersive local art experiences to each client, consequently supporting local artists across all of its destinations.

Rochtaine Koh Samui in Bophut, Thailand, part of the Rochtaine portfolio and one of Southeast Asia’s most prestigious private luxury retreats

Full details of the Rochtaine portfolio are available on www.rochtaine.com. As part of its offering, the company will:

Build customised experiences for highly discerning clientele focused on luxury, wellness and travel activities;

pledge support to local immersive art experiences, customised for clients in each stay, supporting local artists and building long term sustainable relationships

deliver a concierge proposition that builds, manages, and coordinates our clients' unique and unparalleled travel experience end to end; and

Guarantee clients a treasured and memorable and once in a lifetime experiences.

With more than two decades of knowledge and experience, the expert team at Rochtaine has travelled to the furthest reaches of the world, exploring everything from the biggest cities to the smallest villages. Its mission is to provide an intuitive offering that adapts to the personal needs of its discerning clientele. As a luxury travel operator, Rochtaine is driven to provide access to unique properties and experiences in a manner that fosters wellness and immersive local art expression for our clients. The concept involves the engagement of local communities of art and culture and supporting the locales of our property portfolio.

Conscious luxury has become desirable for people looking for unforgettable experiences that will positively impact the places they visit. Rochtaine understands that its clients want to understand more about the culture of the destinations and engage with the local community. It sources its employees, service providers and products locally in each of its destinations; and embraces the local community by engaging with local experts, artisans and products. Rochtaine will provide spaces for local artists and emerging designers to host events and shows. It is a win-win approach as the team combines extensive experience in event management and a love of arts.

Marta Banasik, Head of Rochtaine Experiences said: "As well as luxury and comfort, we build our experiences using the most meticulously chosen facets of well-being and culture; literature, art, philanthropy, culinary delights, and visual wonders supplied by local artists, chefs, and travel experts. We aim to be intrinsically connected to our local communities to make the most for the business and the community".

In an era where most things are available with a 'click' luxury is less about "things" and more about experiences; careful craftsmanship; unique cultures; untamed landscapes; and slowing down. Rochtaine is reviving that notion of rebuilding relationships, fulfilling once-in-a-lifetime experiences and developing deep connections to the locale of choice.

About Rochtaine

Rochtaine is part of the VentureWave Group with a diverse range of investment, asset management and portfolio companies. Portfolio businesses include VentureWave Capital, Vestiver, Rochtaine and VentureWave Partners. Rochtaine is an international lifestyle brand that creates tailored luxury travel and well-being experiences. Offering a selection of exclusive properties in prestigious locations.

