Roche presents RocheDiabetes InsulinStart, a new service for an easy start to insulin therapy

-- RocheDiabetes InsulinStart is a service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the transition from oral antidiabetics to a complementary long-acting insulin therapy.

-- By using proven algorithms, the messaging-based service provides support during the critical phase of finding the optimum long-acting insulin dose injected once a day.

-- Integrated first into the Accu-Chek Smart Pix software and later into the RocheDiabetes Care Platform, the RocheDiabetes InsulinStart service will be a component of Roche's open ecosystem contributing to a more effective and personalised diabetes management.

MADRID, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today presented RocheDiabetes InsulinStart to support people with type 2 diabetes starting on once-daily, long-acting insulin therapy on the occasion of the 13th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Madrid, Spain. The messaging-based service can provide true relief for people with type 2 diabetes, who are at an important turning point in their diabetes journey, and can empower healthcare professionals to take a more personalised approach to diabetes care. In December 2019, Roche obtained CE Mark for the RocheDiabetes InsulinStart service. This certification clears the way for pilot projects and studies for evidence generation of the system.

When oral antidiabetics alone can no longer control blood glucose, adding a fixed amount of complementary long-acting insulin is a preferred therapeutic option. The start of this so-called Basal insulin-supported Oral Therapy (BOT) poses challenges for patients and healthcare professionals alike. The frustration of not being able to manage type 2 diabetes often goes hand-in-hand with the fear of injecting too much or too little insulin.

Many people with diabetes feel overwhelmed adhering to the titration regimens required to optimise treatment. According to studies, less than 40% of people with diabetes reach their glycaemic targets at the end of their insulin adjustment period1, and more than 80% of patients are likely to discontinue using insulin in the first year after start2. These findings indicate that there is a clear unmet need to optimise titration in clinical practice.

RocheDiabetes InsulinStart promises support during this critical phase. Healthcare professionals enrol their patients to the RocheDiabetes InsulinStart service. The participants are then guided through the process of stepwise increasing their long-acting insulin to reach the individual optimum dosage. Via text message (SMS), they receive a fasting blood glucose testing reminder in the morning and an insulin dose recommendation in the evening.

"RocheDiabetes InsulinStart responds to the needs of people who have to inject long-acting insulin once a day with an easy service that enables a successful start into the unfamiliar therapy. It empowers them to confidently and securely manage their therapy adjustments in everyday life," says Matthias Koehler, Senior Solutions Development Manager. The service can also be used by people already on insulin therapy but in need of an adjustment to better control their type 2 diabetes.

The RocheDiabetes InsulinStart service will be offered as an add-on within the Accu-Chek Smart Pix software that provides decision and therapy support at the doctor's office. The healthcare professional can personalise the insulin adjustment plan to the patient's needs and can view the patient's blood glucose results and the amounts of insulin injected at any time during the adjustment phase. This helps to prevent additional visits to the practice while at the same time clear, actionable support can be provided to make an easy and effective start with long-acting insulin therapy possible. After four to 12 weeks, the participants are usually within their personal target range and can continue with the individually determined, long-acting insulin dose.

About Diabetes

According to the International Diabetes Federation3 nearly half a billion (463 million) adults worldwide are currently living with diabetes; by 2045 this number will rise to 700 million. The most common form is type 2 diabetes, accounting for around 90% of all diabetes cases. Controlling glycaemic levels is critical in preventing long-term microvascular and macrovascular complications.5 Basal insulin is one of the suggested treatments for patients with type 2 diabetes whose diabetes is not controlled with oral agents alone.6 As with many chronic diseases, the achievement of optimal therapeutic outcomes relies on both treatment persistence and treatment adherence. Especially in these aspects, the RocheDiabetes InsulinStart service provides support facilitating a better response to the therapy needs of people with diabetes.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care is pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.



Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualise relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.



Since 2017, mySugr one of the most popular diabetes management apps is part of Roche Diabetes Care.



For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com, www.accu-chek.com and www.mysugr.com.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



